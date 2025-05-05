 Sanwo-Olu tasks ECOWAS court on credible judicial system, regional integration 

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prioritise strengthening the regional judicial system to promote

By Aderonke Ojediran

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prioritise strengthening the regional judicial system to promote economic integration.

Sanwo-Olu, made the call in his welcome address at the opening ceremony of the Sensitisation Outreach and External Court Sessions of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice held in Lagos.

He emphasised the importance of a credible judicial system for fostering trust and cooperation among member states, thereby boosting trade and investment within the West African region.

The governor also called for continued co-operation in promoting access to justice and respect for the rule of law.

“Let us use this forum to promote justice, enhance our regional ties, and tap into the incredible potential of our West African community.

”Let us renew our commitment to safeguarding human rights, bolstering legal systems, and ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to justice.

“By encouraging collaboration and leveraging innovative partnerships like those between the ECOWAS Court and organisations such as the UNHCR, we can tackle the urgent challenges our region faces and make sure that the ideals of equity, peace, and prosperity are a reality for every citizen,” he said

The governor commended the President of ECOWAS Community Court Justice Ricardo Goncalves for choosing Lagos as host state.

“Lagos has always been a vital hub for trade, investment, and cultural exchange, embodying the spirit of unity and progress that ECOWAS represents.

“We understand that the challenges we face, whether related to security, economic growth, or human rights, demand collaboration, innovation, and a firm dedication to the principles of justice and equity,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He further said that “Only by coming together and dedicating ourselves to the rule of law can we truly build a peaceful, thriving, and inclusive West African community where everyone’s rights are safeguarded and opportunities are plentiful.

“Today’s gathering reflects that spirit of collaboration and resolve as we join forces to strengthen our institutions and bring justice closer to the people we serve.

“The presence of the ECOWAS Court in Lagos not only highlights the city’s crucial role in regional matters but also serves as a strong reminder that justice should be accessible, visible, and responsive to the needs of our people,” he said.

Mr Femi Falana,SAN, a former president of the ECOWAS Community Court commended the community for expedite judgment and electronic filling system.

” Since 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of lawyers in the region have not appeared physically in the Air Force Corps.

”I would like to thank the former leadership of the corps for adopting and introducing the electronic filing system.

”You simply sit down in your office as a lawyer, prepare your papers, and file electronically.You don’t need to travel to Abuja to participate in the proceedings of the Corps.

“You sit down in your office, you also participate in the proceedings. So, I think this is a lot of blessing for us, and for our domestic courts, who can learn from the Air Force Corps,” he said (NAN)