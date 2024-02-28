Sanwo-Olu swears in 5 Permanent Secretaries

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has sworn in five newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, at the Lagos State Secretariat, Ikeja.

The ceremony which held at on Wednesday was attended by top government officials alongside family and friends of the appointees. He urged the new appointees to see the elevation as a reminder to work harder and stay dedicated. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Jan. 31, the governor announced the appointment of Ayodele Somide as Permanent Secretar, Infrastructure, Engr. Mahmood Adegbite, as Permanent Secretary Drainage Services. Others are Mr Fatai Audu as PS Agriculture while Mrs Lyla Oki, is PS Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission. ” Your dedication, hard work, and your commitment are crucial to your elevation unto this pivotal level of permanent secretary.“Undoubtedly, this appointment comes with a substantial responsibility with lots of expectations. ” As you celebrate your elevation, let me also bring to mind that people of Lagos have placed their trust in this administration, it is expected that we deliver a greater Lagos. “No citizen of our great state should feel marginalised; your dedication, knowledge and vision are the bedrock upon which these policies and the programme are executed. We believe you’re part of,” he said. Sanwo-Olu urged the new permanent secretaries to rededicate themselves and give their best at all times, towards ensuring the implementation of government policies. “Especially with the hardship, you all should propagate everything we stand for in Lagos State which is integrity and transparency. “Expectations are high, we need to cushion the effect of the hardship,” the governor said. The Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, read the citation for the five newly sworn-in officials. Oki gave the appreciation speech, applauding Gov. Sanwo-Olu for finding them worthy.(NAN)