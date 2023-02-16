Sanwo-Olu sponsors medical bills of 8,000 Lagos residents

By Oluwafunke Ishola

About 8,000 residents in Lagos have benefitted from a free medical outreach programme sponsored by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Dr Oreoluwa Finnih, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Health, said this in a statement signed by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, Director, Public Affairs, in the state Ministry of Health, on Thursday in Lagos.

Finnih said the free medical programme organised at the behest of the governor was to improve access to quality and efficient health care delivery at the grassroots.

According to her, it is also to achieve universal health coverage, particularly in communities with less significant health coverage.

Finnih said that 30,000 people residing in rural, riverine and hard-to-reach communities would be reached with free basic health care services during the pilot phase of the ongoing programme which started in 2022.

According to her, medical services offered during the outreaches include blood pressure check, blood sugar check, eye care services, breast and cervical cancer screening, vaccination and immunisation services.

Others are free consultation and medication, health education and counseling services, among others.

She noted that the free medical outreach services would increase access to health services and complement existing basic health care services at communities visited.

Finnih added that the free medical outreach programme would improve the health seeking behaviour of the citizens.

She said this would enhance early detection and diagnosis of diseases and ensure a healthy population.

Finnih listed areas visited as Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, Alaba-Rago in Ojo, Oyingbo market in Mainland; riverine communities including Ibeshe in Amuwo-Odofin, Badagry, Eti-Osa and Epe.

“So far, we have seen over 8,000 people and we look forward to seeing double that number.

“We are looking at seeing by the end of this outreach between 25,000 to 30,000 people both on Lagos Mainland, Island, riverine communities, hard-to-reach areas, slums, markets and worship centres,” she said. (NAN)