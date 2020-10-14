Sanwo-Olu seeks women’s contributions for prosperous, stable society

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on women to continue to support the government in building a more prosperous and stable society. Sanwo-Olu made the call on Wednesday during the 20th National Women’s Conference (NWC) of the Committee Of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO). Sanwo-Olu said that the statement by a famous feminist author, Diane Mariechild, that ”a woman is a full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform,” attested to the strength, zeal, and importance of women in people’s lives and society. ”You have a stake in the prosperity of our society. I hope this conference galvanizes you to take action where necessary in order to fulfill your God-given potential.

”I am convinced that you will courageously continue to play your part in the development of our society while doing all you can to improve your lives and families. ”Let me assure you, that we will not relent in respectfully protecting the dignity of our women. We know that our state and country flourish when our women and children flourish. ”You matter to our continued growth and progress. I encourage you to continue to work with us to build a more prosperous and stable society,” he said. The governor said that with the coronavirus pandemic, things would never be the same again, hence, the need for all to come together to rebuild what had been lost to the pandemic. He said that Lagos State had an economy to rebuild, and the input of the women was highly required for such task. Sanwo-Olu said that as the world contended with a global health crisis, the time had come to critically look into ways in which women could make more impactful contributions to global development.

He also said that the world was in need of empowered women who were not afraid to pursue their passion and fulfill their potential. ”As your patron, I urge you all to immerse yourselves in this conference over the next two days so that you can become better equipped to take your place in the world. ”I want you to be inspired by the life of another Nigerian woman, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is one of the last two contenders for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation. ”Her nomination and eventual advancement to the final round of the selection process should tell you that the global stage is ready for Nigerian women, the question is: are you ready to make history by exploring the possibilities in a New World? ”We are aware of your innate ability to proactively respond to change. It has become pertinent for you to explore new possibilities, develop new ideas, and accrue skills needed to make meaningful contributions to your society,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu commended the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials for their dedication, tenacity, love, resilience, and support in these challenging times. ”Thank you for all you do for our families and the society; thank you for your selfless contributions to the overall well being of Lagosians; thank you for playing your part as caring wives and mothers who only want the best for Lagos State and Nigeria. ”Thank you for collaborating with us to ensure that our women remain relevant in the scheme of things with the apposite knowledge and training that they need to function optimally,” the governor said. (NAN)