Sanwo-Olu seeks support for ”Greater Lagos Rising”

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called for the continuous support of residents, to ensure that ”Greater Lagos” continues to rise to the next level.

Sanwo-Olu made the call on Thursday at the 16th Edition of the Lagos State Carol Service, with the theme: ”Carol of Nine Lessons; A Stone of Grace.”

He said that with the support of the residents, the visions of ”A Greater Lagos Rising”, which is the theme for his re-election bid would become a reality.

”I want to thank the old, the young among us, I want to thank the kings and the queens; I want to thank the man and the woman; I want to thank all of us; students; workers; daddies; mommies for gracing this event.

”It’s been a wonderful time for us. It’s been a glorious time for us. It’s been a wonderful journey.

”I will believe that with you, walking with us, the journey of a Greater Lagos is just rising, and it shall rise and rise and rise with all of you on that journey. With all of you right behind with us. So shall it be today, tomorrow and forever,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Also speaking, the wife of the governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said that the season remained a memorable one to celebrate the deliverance of mankind from the shackles of sin.

Sanwo-Olu said that the Lord Jesus remained precious, having come to demonstrate love, by giving up himself to save the lost.

She urged all not to lose sight of the message of Christmas to put smiles on the ”vulnerable and the down trodden”, also upholding peace, love, hope and joy.

The governor’s wife also urged the residents to take custody of their Permanent Voter Cards and fully participate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

She prayed that Lagos would continue to record remarkable growth and success.

Giving the welcome address, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said the Christmas celebration coming at the end of the year calls for sober reflection.

Elegushi said that it was worthy to offer thanksgiving and appreciation to God, who, in spite challenges, had kept the state ”still standing tall”.

”We are indeed grateful to the Almighty for keeping us and helping our dear state to achieve the successes recorded so far, with the readiness to bring more smiles to the faces of our people.

”We thank the Lord for His love and mercies over our families, friends, our dear Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general.

”The Holy Bible in the Book of Lamentations 3 verse 22 says ”it is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not”,” he said.

Elegushi said that the theme of Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons; A Stone of Grace as stated in Proverbs 17: 8 informed that a gift was like a precious stone in the eyes of the holder.

He said that the season taught one to extend hands of generosity and brotherliness toward mankind.

”We are required to spread love, not only during the yuletide but throughout the whole year, and therefore, I enjoin us all to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as demonstrated in his humility and service to humanity.

”I want to encourage us to rejoice and appreciate the faithfulness of God in our lives and in Lagos State, as we proceed with the programme, with the assurance that Year 2023, being an election year will usher in more dividends of democracy to all.

”While we are in celebration mode toward the Christmas and New Year celebrations, I wish to implore us all to keep safe and be our brothers keeper and continue to uphold our dear country, Nigeria in prayers,” he said. (NAN)