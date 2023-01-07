Sanwo-Olu seeks support for families of fallen heroes

By Oluwatope Lawanson/Florence

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Nigerians not to only remember the nation’s fallen heroes, but also to give adequate support to the families they left behind.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice during the Dedicated Jumaat, in commemoration of the Year 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, said that supporting the families of the fallen heroes in whatever form was a way of appreciating and reciprocating the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes.

He implored everyone to make donations towards the welfare of the families of the fallen soldiers.

According to him, their families are going through a lot and the best Nigerians can do is to support them in whatever form they can.

Sanwo-Olu charged Nigerians to make sacrifices for the country, as done by the serving and dead security personnel.

He said that if everyone could do their best in their different corners, the country would be better.

Sanwo-Olu said that Nigerians must come together to build the nation, as the country must be great for the future of the coming generations in particular, and the sake of the black race in general.

The governor said that it was the people’s moral fiber that would determine the success of the nation.

He charged all Nigerians to ensure that they do the right things always, as Nigeria must succeed as a nation.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Council, Akeem Wolimoh, said that as the nation prayed for the fallen heroes, they should also remember their families.

”They have contributed their quota in order that souls might not be lost, but they exchanged their lives that peace might reign in the land.

”For those who they have left behind, we pray that God should enable the society to take care of them as if their deceased fathers and husbands are still alive. This is what I will implore every one of us here to always put in mind,” Wolimoh said.

In his vote of thanks, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said that the Dedicated Jumaat was one of the three events earmarked for the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Elegushi said that on its part, the government would continue to make life better for the families of the fallen heroes.

Earlier in his Sermon, Dr. Abdul-Mojeeb Isa, the Imam of the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, said that it was very important to remember the dead, particularly the heroes, those that had strived and fought for a better Nigeria.

Isa urged the government not to forget the labour of the fallen heroes, as the price they had paid for the unity and peace of the country must not go in vain.

The Imam commended the officers and men of the security agencies for their efforts in battling insecurity in the country.

He urged the government to equip them with modern training and equipment, as well as ensure good welfare packages for the serving and families of the deceased officers.

Prayers were later offered for the state governor, the deputy governor, all arms of government, the families of the fallen heroes, as well as serving officers. (NAN)