Sanwo-Olu salutes gallant soldiers, fallen heroes

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday, commended the gallantry of serving Nigerian military officers and fallen heroes for protecting the nation.

Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation during the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony, held at The Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, in honour of fallen heroes.

He said the ceremony, which climaxed celebration of the Year 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, was a yearly routine to recognise and honour fallen heroes and members of Armed Forces, who had served Nigeria in one form or the other.

According to him, the government will continue to appreciate and encourage the Armed Forces.

The governor said the occasion had become a ”National Day to pray for the departed souls, the incapacitated security personnel and serving military officers, their families and Nigeria”.

”It is a day to continue to remember them, to remember their families and the loved ones that they left behind. We will continue to pray for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes.

”We will continue to commit their families into God’s Hands.

”It is a significant day wherein the government, if not all Nigerians, appreciate all of their efforts and what they have done; and for the serving officers to know that the country will continue to appreciate their gallant works, even while they are alive or even when they pass on,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the event was an opportunity to appreciate the efforts of fallen heroes and security personnel.

”It is an occasion where the nation comes together to recognise and acknowledge all of our fallen heroes, our gallant soldiers that have indeed, served this country in one form or the other for decades, as well as protected it,” he said.

Highlights of the event were the gun salutes, the release of white pigeons, as well as a-minute silence observed in honour of the fallen heroes.

Also, prayers were offered for the soldiers, as well as members of the Armed Forces, their families, Lagos State Government and Nigeria. (NAN)

By Florence Onuegbu

