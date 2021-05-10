Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, received the report of the six-member special visitation panel on the appointment of the 9th substantive vice-chancellor (VC) of the Lagos State University (LASU).

The panel, chaired by former VC of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Bamitale Omole, turned in three volumes of report to the governor (the Visitor to the university) 37 days after it was constituted.

The panel was constituted to examine if the extant laws of the university and other relevant guidelines were followed in the process of appointing new VC.

Sanwo-Olu commended the panel for the timely submission of the recommendations, as the feat demonstrated members’ competency, selflessness and hard work put in the task.

He said that the report would enable the state government achieve peaceful transition and foster peaceful industrial relations in the school.

The governor pledged his commitment to give all stakeholders a level playground and equal opportunity as the panel was raised in the overall interest of students and image of the institution.

”Today, I received reports of the special visitation panel on the Vice Chancellorship of LASU, which looked into the issues surrounding the appointment of the 9th Vice Chancellor, especially the remote causes of the impasse into the selection process and procedures for the appointment.

”This effort is geared towards ensuring that there is equality, fairness, transparency, openness and level playground for all in the process of selection.

”It is also to ensure that the best and the most qualified person that will drive the established vision of the school’s founding fathers emerges at the end of the process.

”I thank the chairman of the special visitation panel, Prof. Bamitale Omole, and all other members of the panel for the sacrifice, selflessness and inconveniences they had to bear in the course of the task.

”Report of this panel will be well utilised and its recommendations will be fully implemented in the appointment of the 9th Vice Chancellor of LASU,” he said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said that the panel was constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 23 of the Lagos State University Law, Chapter L 69, Volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Wahab said the panel was charged to review, in the public interest, the relevance of the deluge of petitions against the first and second selection processes for the appointment of substantive VC.

He said that the panel was also asked to review and advise on all other relevant matters in respect of the process adopted so far, and make recommendations for the smooth running of the university.

Presenting the report, Omole said that without scintilla of equivocation in the findings, observations and recommendations were based on the memoranda submitted to them.

He said that there were face-to-face interactions and interviews that were had with many of the people who held opposing and disparate position on the matter of the appointment of the 9th VC.

”Individuals, groups, associations, unions, guild, the academia and traditional rulers who submitted memoranda were given ample opportunities to present their submissions.

”The documents we are submitting to the Visitor of the university are final products of the careful and punctilious exercise for official consideration,” Omole said.

Other eminent members of academia on the panel include former VC of University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Joseph Ajienka, and Prof. Ayo Olukotun.

Also, former Lagos Solicitor-General, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, former Registrar of University of Ibadan (UI), Mr Olujimi Olukoya, and a Director in Lagos public service, Mrs Funmilola Olajide, who is the panel’s Secretary. (NAN)

