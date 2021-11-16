Sanwo-Olu raises 10-man panel on LASU operations, welfare

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, constituted a full Visitation Panel that will conduct holistic assessment into the Lagos State University (LASU) administrative process, academic programmes, finances, and staff welfare in order to ascertain if the school is being run in accordance with provisions of laws that set it up.

Composition of full Visitation Panel for the school was part of the recommendations submitted to the Governor by the Prof. Bamitale Omole-led special panel which, after resolving the crises that rocked selection of substantive Vice-Chancellor (VC), prescribed the need for a full panel to inquire into the level of implementation of the White Paper on the last Visitation Panel Report of 2009.

Former University of Lagos (UNILAG) VC, Prof. Abdulrahman Bello, is the chairman of the 10-man full Visitation Panel; Director of Investigation in the Office of Special Adviser on Education (OSAE), Mrs. Yemisi Omoloye, is the Secretary.

The Bello-led team has eight weeks to submit report on 11 terms of reference it is charged to examine.

Sanwo-Olu said the raising of the full panel demonstrates his administration’s commitment to positioning LASU as the best in quality research, pedagogical and administrative excellence, as well as industrial harmony.

The panel, the Governor said, would examine the relationship between various internal organs and units in the school, including registry, bursary, Works and Maintenance Services, Health Services, and Departments, while also finding out how laws had been observed or flouted by the relevant authorities, propose modifications to enable the university achieve its objectives.

He said: “This full Visitation Panel is being inaugurated based on the recommendation of the Prof. Bamitale Omole-led LASU Vice-Chancellorship Special Visitation Panel, which was constituted to resolve the issues that trailed the appointment of the university’s 9th Vice-Chancellor.

“We have carefully selected the members of this 10-Man team to examine 11 terms of reference, which shall include examining financial management of the university, statutory allocations and internally generated revenue over the recommended period and determine whether it was in compliance with appropriate regulations, statutes, acts and laws of the university.

“The panel will examine compliance with the law and extant regulations of the university in terms of promotion, welfare, and disciplinary procedures for both staff and students. It will also consider any other factor that will enable the university to better achieve its objectives and make recommendations as necessary. I am confident that these seasoned professionals will justify the trust reposed in them.”

As part of the panel’s duties, it is expected to Investigate the application of special grants and subventions for accreditation exercises, TETFund grants and loans meant for specific projects, while also determining the status of ongoing projects and their relevance for further funding.

Sanwo-Olu promised not to interfere in the discharge of the panel’s duties, expressing hope that the recommendations would be helpful for the State Government in tackling pressing challenges being faced by the university.

“I urge you to consider your appointment a call to duty and an opportunity to make significant contributions to LASU’s growth and development,” the Governor charged the panel members.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Hon. Tokunbo Wahab, said the raising of the full Visitation Panel was the last leg of the Omole-led team recommendations being implemented by the Governor, noting that a thorough assessment would help put all challenges facing the school in the last 12 years to a rest.

Bello, a professor of Chemical Engineering, assured the Governor that the university would come out healthier after the work of the panel members.

