Sanwo-Olu, Radda, Mbah, Aiyedatiwa lead pack of leaders to FIN-Forbes’ renewable energy roundtable, awards

Four Nigerian Governors: Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dikko Umar Radda (Katsina), Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo) will lead other outstanding leaders to the 2025 Annual FIN-Forbes’ renewable energy roundtable and awards.

Apart from the four governors, former Katsina State Governor and Chairman of TETFUND, Aminu Masari Bello; Founder/Chairman, Oriental Energy Resources Ltd, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi; CEO, Pacific Holdings Limited, Dr Deji Adeleke and Founder/Chairman, Yudala and Co-founder of Konga, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh will also be part of the dual event.

The 2025 Annual Roundtable of Foreign Investment Network (FIN), a renowned investment consulting agency based in the UK and knowledge partner of Forbes (Emerging Markets, USA), will be hosted at the margins of the Net Zero MEA Summit.

The Chairperson of FIN, Dr Olayinka Fayomi, who disclosed this in a statement made available on Thursday, stated that the roundtable event alongside the FIN-Forbes Award ceremony will take place on April 9, 2025 at the prestigious Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai.

Fayomi further disclosed that the Net Zero MEA 2025 summit is a high-level international event for the solar, energy storage, and renewable energy sectors in Africa and Middle East.

She said, “This event highlights individuals and institutions driving Africa’s economic evolution through policy, investment, and innovation. Their contributions are pivotal to the continent’s global standing.”

The four Nigerian Governors: Sanwo-Olu, Radda, Mbah and Aiyedatiwa will be honoured with FIN-Forbes Outstanding Leadership Award for their remarkable achievements in their respective states.

According to the organisers, the recognition for the four governors is a testament to their tireless efforts in driving progress and innovation in their respective states, and their commitment to shaping a brighter future for Nigeria.

The statement also stated that two business moguls, Mohammed Indimi and Deji Adeleke and Bello Masari will be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their immense contributions to oil and gas, power sectors in Nigeria and service to humanity.

It added that Prince Ekeh, the visionary CEO of Konga Group, is being honoured with Africa e-Commerce Leadership Award, for exhibiting behaviours and skills that strongly suggested a natural entrepreneurial inclination which stands as a beacon of innovation and resilience in Africa’s technology and e-commerce space.

Other distinguished honourees include: Dr Olasupo Olusi, MD, Bank of Industry (Nigeria) – Recognised for trans-formative leadership in development finance and financial inclusion; Mr Rohitt Wassan, Director, Stella Industries – Recognised for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the aerosol industry and Dr Sunil Manjarekar, MD, Sanbook Quality Consultancy – Recognised for his contribution to QHSE and Sustainability in ME and Africa

Others are Padmashri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami – Recognised for his outstanding contributions to spiritual leadership, cultural preservation, and global harmony; Hon. Bernice Swarts, Deputy Minister, Department of Forestry, Fisheries & the Environment, South Africa

Farzam Kamalabadi, Founder, Future Trends Group and Chinnan Maclean-Dikwal, the Vice President of the Africa Energy Council, African Energy Leadership Award. Recognizing his exceptional leadership and strategic vision in Africa’s energy transformation.

Notable participants include: Dr. Nazir Halliru, Director General, Kano State Investment Promotion Agency (KanInvest); Ponzing Gamde, MD/CEO, Plateau State Energy Corporation; Princess Chantelle Abdul, Group MD, MOJEC; Ibrahim Mahama, Founder/CEO, Engineers and Planners, Ghana; Robert Gumede, Executive Chairman, Gijima Group;

Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah, Founder and CEO, Empire Group and Keith Weiner, PhD, CEO & Founder, Monetary Metals and Engr Abdullahi Hashim, CEO/ MD, Cubical Vertex Solutions Limited.

The FIN-Forbes Roundtable is a strategic forum bringing together over 500 senior decision-makers from 50+ countries, including industry leaders, policymakers, financiers, and innovators. More than 80 distinguished speakers will share insights on the future of energy, economic transformation, and investment opportunities.

Key Highlights and Future Outlook

The event will also serve as the launchpad for FIN’s 2025 Global Investment Series, featuring high-impact forums such as: International Trade & Investment Forum – Sept. 20, New York; FIN Fashion Industry Summit – Sept. 21, New York; Africa Cashless Payment Conference – Oct. 2, Lagos; Emerging Markets Forum – Oct. 10, Washington, D.C. and FIN Web Conference & AI Expo – Oct. 26–28, Silicon Valley



The Investors Roundtable & Deal Room Session will provide a unique platform for stakeholders to engage in high-level discussions, explore investment opportunities, and forge strategic partnerships.

Past recipients of the FIN-Forbes Best of Africa Award include H.E. Sam Matekane (Prime Minister of Lesotho), H.E. Ernest Koroma (Former President of Sierra Leone), H.E. Douye Diri (Governor of Bayelsa State), H.E. Caleb Mutfwang (Governor of Plateau State) and H.E. Vincent Fox (Former President of Mexico), among others.



A Legacy of Excellence and Global Impact

With previous editions hosted in the United States, Portugal, and London, the FIN-Forbes Annual Roundtable and Awards continues to attract top-tier investors, global business leaders, and government officials committed to sustainable economic development.