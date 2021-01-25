Sanwo-Olu pledges to transform Badagry to industrial hub

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has assured that his government would transform Badagry Local Government Area of the state into an industrial hub.

Sanwo-Olu remarked that this “is in line with administration’s infrastructure drive.

His remark is contained in a statement issued by Mr Adesina Odunuga, Spokesman of the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Odunuga quoted the governor as making the remarks during the inauguration of the reconstructed 5.5 kilometres Hospital Road in the council area.

Sanwo-Olu said that the road project was important to boost tourism potentials and industrial growth in the area.

“Our plan is to harness Badagry’s tourism and growth potentials through the provision of this 5.5km-long road.

“We have planned the execution and the completion of this road in two phases.

“Once the road is completed, there will be corresponding economic benefits in form of new clusters of industries, commercial growth and general ease of transporting goods,’’ he said.

The governor explained that the road would be reconstructed as a dual carriage-way to connect Idale, Povita, Topo and Ajido communities to Lagos-Badagry Expressway via Joseph Dosu Road.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, appealed for residents’ patience and cooperation as construction work begins.

“As a government, we are aware of the challenges that come with road construction.

“But let’s endure the challenges in order to enjoy the expected outcome of this project in the nearest future,’’ Adeyoye said.

She promised adequate funding for timely completion of the project.

While briefing the governor on the project, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Olujimi Hotonu enumerated its connectivity to several tourist sites in the council.

“The road strategically services the Badagry Marina where several tourism centres such as Agiya Tree Monument, First Storey Building and Early Missionary Cemetery in Nigeria including Slave Trade Relics /Point of No Return, Heritage Museum, Eko Theatre, Badagry VIP Chalets and a host of others are located,’’ he said. (NAN)