Sanwo-Olu pledges to facilitate Lagos Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition

By Chimezie Godfrey

Wife of the governor of Lagos state, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to facilitate the approval of Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition in the tate.

In a press statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, Sanwo-Olu made the pledge when the leadership of Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) paid her an advocacy visit on Thursday at Lagos.

She was also recognized as the “Nutrition Champion” by the Executive Secretary, CS-SUNN Beatrice Eluaka.

Sanwo-Olu commended the CS-SUNN for ensuring that the state government develops her state- specific plan and pledged her support for its funding and implementation.

“There will be some cash backing. I will tell the Governor about this plan to be approved as it will help the nutrition status of the people because the Governor is concerned.

“There are also other people in the council who are interested in the nutritional status of the people especially women, even during pregnancy. They will play a role,” she said.

Beatrice Eluaka, the Executive Secretary, CS-SUNN disclosed that the recognition was as a result of the First Lady’s commitment to the wellbeing of women and children, which she displayed in several capacity, even as a medical practitioner.

Eluaka called on Dr Mrs Sanwo Olu to support the full implementation of the State Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition (2019-2023) designed to reduce malnutrition.

According to her the plan covers 6 areas which includes food and nutrition security, enhancing caregiving capacity, and enhancing the provision of quality health services.

Others are raising awareness and understanding of the problem of nutrition in Nigeria and resource allocation for food and nutrition security at all levels.

The CS-SUNN Executive Secretary also tasked Her Excellency on the need to push for improved supply and demand for maternal, infant and young child nutrition Interventions/services in the state, by facilitating the approval and funding of the Lagos State Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition (2019-2023) by the state Executive Council.

She further urged the Lagos State First Lady to contribute towards ensuring adequate budgetary allocation and timely release of funds for maternal nutrition and Infant & Young Child feeding (IYCF) practice and interventions at the state and local government levels.

