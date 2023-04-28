Sanwo-Olu pledges support for private sector

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has pledged to provide critical infrastructure to support growth and development of private enterprises in the various sectors of the state’s economy.

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge at the release of “The World Ahead 2023” a publication of The Economist.

The event was organised by Ecobank Nig. Ltd. on Thursday night at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that The Economist is a British weekly publication offering global news and analysis with focus on politics, economy, international business, science and technology.

Sanwao-Olu was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

He said that his administration was committed to a private sector-driven economy where the government would be pre-occupied with designing and implementing policies and strategies.

“We will continue to sustain friendly and collaborative relationship with the business community with a view to developing solutions to issues of mutual concern,’’ he said.

He said that the publication was valuable to policymakers and top private sector players, for strategic planning.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The concern of any governments and businesses around the globe, which this publication attempts to address through its insightful analysis of events and trends, is mainly how to navigate the murky waters.

“It also helps to turn the envisaged challenges into opportunities through well-designed and informed policies and strategies.

“The Nigerian economy, as several economies across the world, has been impacted by the attendant results of global issues as well as other incendiary circumstances in our security space.

“As a governent, we are constantly seeking out innovative strategies to ensure that our economy maintains its steady rise.

“Lagos continues to play a leading role as Africa’s fastest-growing economy and choice destination for investment.”

Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that the publication’s insights would enhance the capacity of policymakers and business owners.

He added that it would help to develop more realistic plans and strategies to achieve set goals in 2023 and beyond.

Earlier, Mr Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director, Ecobank Nig. Ltd., said that the publication would help to explore new ideas across Africa.

He added that it would help to stimulate growth and drive transformation in businesses.

Camelia Tsarouchis, the Managing Director of CT Productions, an International creative media agency, said that the publication would shape the world with its topics relied on by many leading decision makers as a key source of planning strategy.

Tsarouchis, the official agent of The Economist Group across markets in Africa and Asia, said that the publication would continue to make the desired impacts. (NAN)