Sanwo-Olu pledges rewards for exceptional corps members

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Friday promised to reward all corps members who distinguish themselves during the service year.

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge in his address at the swearing-in of 2025 Batch A Stream 1 corps members held in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

He urged the corp members to make an enduring difference in the communities they would be posted to for their primary assignment.

“As you all know, no good deed goes unrewarded. If no king in this earth sees your good deeds, posterity will not forget you,” he said.

The governor also urged corps members to toe the paths of service to humanity as envisioned in the Lagos State Government’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

He stressed that the path to a humanitarian life was not an easy path, but was fulfilling.

Sanwo-Olu assured that the state government would continue to provide the enabling environment for the corps members to discharge their duties and serve the state and nation diligently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the LASG T.H.E.M.E.S, Agenda stands for Transportation and Traffic Management; Health and Environment, and Education and Technology.

It also includes making Lagos State a 21st Century Megacity, Entertainment and Tourism, and Security and Governance.

Corps members deployed to ministries and agencies in the state are saddled with the responsibility of working for the progress of the state and its residents in line with Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

“Meanwhile, as always, the Lagos State Government will reward corps members who distinguish themselves in service.

“Take all aspects of the orientation course important and ensure that you imbibe the values of the scheme in the process.

“I want to assure you that security of lives and properties of all citizens including all corps members in our dear State remains the topmost priority of this government,” he added.

NAN reports that Gov. Sanwo-Olu was represented at the ceremony by Mr Ibukun Dosunmu, Director, General Services, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

While, the oath of allegiance was administered to the corps members by Hon. Justice Mosumola Balogun, Representative of the Chief Justice of Lagos.

Similarly, Mrs Christiana Salmwang, the NYSC Coordinator in Lagos, said a total of 2,909 prospective corps members consisting of 1,528 males and 1,381 females had so far been registered and fully accommodated.

Salmwang added that pregnant women, nursing mothers and those with critical health conditions had been granted permission to stay off strenuous activities and to leave the camp occasionally.

She enjoined the corps members to be committed to all camp activities, rules/regulations and key into the core values of the Scheme aimed at preparing them for leadership positions.

“The orientation course marks a significant phase in your lives, as you will be exposed to lectures on key subjects: Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training, advocacy training, physical exercise, paramilitary training, games/sports and social activities.

“This is in relation to the aims and objectives of the scheme.

“I, therefore, urge you to quickly key into the core values of the scheme aimed at preparing you for leadership positions that will make you role models for upcoming youths, you should therefore be committed to all camp activities, rules and regulations.

The coordinator expressed gratitude to Gov. Sanwo-Olu for support for the scheme in Lagos, describing him as “our exceptionally dynamic and youth friendly governor.”

“I commend you, sir, for the love you have always demonstrated towards the scheme, especially in the provision of a site for the construction of a befitting permanent orientation camp at Ikorodu.

“May God Almighty continue to strengthen you, sir,” she added.

Salmwang thanked the NYSC Governing Board, Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations as well as collaborating agencies.

She noted that their meaningful contributions had ensured the smooth take-off of the orientation exercise. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)