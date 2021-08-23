Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to Ogun counterpart

Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to his Ogun counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to commiserate with him over the death of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun.

Speaking at Iperu during a condolence visit, Sanwo-Olu said the deceased lived a good life.

He said that Lagos State would stand by Abiodun in the funeral rites of his father, as a demonstration that Lagos and Ogun were indeed together.

The funeral rites of Pa Abiodun, who succumbed on Monday, Aug. 2 at 89, would hold between Sept. 6 and Sept. 9 in Ogun.

“I am here on behalf of the people and government of Lagos State to commiserate with you and appreciate God for what He used Papa’s life for.

“’Today, we are thankful and happy that though painful, we are not mourning, we are indeed celebrating the life of Papa Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

“I want to assure you that Papa has gone to rest in the bosom of the Most High God. I am sure his fond memories will continue to be a blessing.

“He was not just a father, he was a teacher in the entire neighbourhood and I am sure he was a disciplinarian. That is the product of what we are seeing here today,” the governor said.

He prayed that God would continue to give his Ogun counterpart the knowledge, capability and ability to move his state forward.

“I commiserate with the entire family and ask God to continue to strengthen you in this very difficult time. It does not matter how old they lived; there would still be a part of them that we will continue to cherish.

The governor was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde and some commissioners.

Responding, Abiodun commended Sanwo-Olu and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr Kayode Fayemi, for finding time out of their tight schedules to commiserate with him and his family.

He said his father lived a humble life and served God with everything in him. (NAN)

