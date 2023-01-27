Sanwo-Olu, others for Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry awards

By Taiye Olayemi

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is to be conferred with a leadership award by the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI).

Dr GD Singh, global founder of the AACCI, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Singh said that other personalities for the awards included Mr Michel Deelen, Consul- General, The kingdom of Netherlands; Mr Gboyega Isiaka, APC House of Representatives member, Imeko Afon Federal Constituency and Ms Oluwabunmi Amao, Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), among others.

“The awards at the forthcoming investiture is a platform created to celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations.

“This will include executives in the government agencies and in several industries in the Nigerian business environment especially those with business bilateral ties with member countries of the AACCI.

“The chamber represents the engagement of more than 100 countries, corporate organisations, associations and Individual professionals from all over the Asian-African region, encompassing all sectors of multi-lateral trade.

“This will hold on Saturday, 28th January, 2023 at Radisson Hotel, GRA- Ikeja, Lagos,” he said.

The highlight of activities lined up at the event is the investiture ceremony of Mr Anrinle Adekunle as the new President, AACCI, Nigeria chapter. (NAN)