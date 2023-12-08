Friday, December 8, 2023
Sanwo-Olu, other governors bag NAFEST Distinguished Honour Awards

By Favour Lashem
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his counterparts from other states on Thursday bagged the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) Distinguished Honour Awards.

The award was conferred on the governors by Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), during the awards presentation segment of the maiden edition of the National Stakeholders Conference on review of NAFEST.

Each state commissioner received the awards on behalf of their governors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four-day conference held in Abuja, had no fewer than 28 states in  attendance.

Some of the states are: Gombe, Rivers, Ekiti, Kwara, Jigawa, Kebbi, Borno, Katsina, Kogi, Osun, Bayelsa, Kano, Oyo, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, Yobe, Kaduna, Delta, Ogun, Ondo, Bayelsa, Taraba and the FCT.

Runsewe said that the awards was  to appreciate the governors for their immense contributions toward sustaining and upholding NAFEST in its 35 years of operations.

He gave special recognition to Gov. Sanwo-Olu and former governor of Rivers, Nyeson Wike, who he said played key roles in upscaling the annual festival when it was hosted in their states in 2022 and 2018 respectively.

“NAFEST has been held for 35 editions, we are appreciating the governors who have been instrumental to the success of the festival over the years. We appreciate them all,” he said.

Also, Rivers, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Yobe, Ogun, Benue states and the FCT bagged awards as most consistent states in participation and entries, while Kebbi, Zamfara, Oyo, Sokoto, Enugu and Borno states won most consistent states in discipline and good conduct.

The most consistent states in colourful costumes awards went to Rivers, Bayelsa, Gombe, Taraba, Ogun, Delta, Imo and Adamawa.

For innovative packaging and creativity, Ekiti, Kano, Ondo, Bauchi, Osun and Katsina states won.

Kaduna, Rivers, Lagos, Delta, Yobe states and the FCT bagged most consistent states in NAFEST in size of contingents.

For children’s participation, Benue, Ogun, Ekiti, Anambra, Ebonyi, Bayelsa and Nasarawa states won.

In impressive hosting of NAFEST, Rivers, Lagos, Niger, Kaduna, Plateau, Ogun, Ekiti, Ebonyi and Cross River states emerged winners. (NAN)

