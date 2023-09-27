Sanwo-Olu lauds COWLSO support for education

…Commissions first Govt Secondary School Ogombo

By Chimezie Godfrey

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO as progressive and dependable partner committed to actualizing the vision of his administration for the education sector.

The Governor, who stated this at the official commissioning of Ogombo Senior High School donated by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) in collaboration with the State Government, added that the gesture will further increase access to secondary education among residents of the area and environs.

Sanwo-Olu assured Lagos residents of his administration’s commitment to maintaining high-quality education in the state through massive investment in educational infrastructure.

“The commissioning of this purpose built 15-classroom Block is another success story in the efforts of our administration to provide educational infrastructure for effective learning and teaching in a conducive environment.

“It is very important to note that this block of classrooms, comprising three floors, was designed with adequate provision for the needs of physically challenged pupils. This is in compliance with global standards and our T.H.E.M.E.S+ policy thrust of not leaving anyone behind.”

Earlier, the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who is the Chairman of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials said the project was done in partnership with Lagos State Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS).

She said, “This journey commenced in December 2021, when COWLSO realized that Ogombo community was in dire need of a secondary school. Students had to trek for over an hour to neighbouring communities before having access to secondary education.

“The plight of these students led to the swift intervention of COWLSO in embarking on this building project which is in line with the founding objectives of the committee to impact lives positively and contribute immensely to the political and socio-economic development of Lagos State.

Giving an overview of the project, the wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, and Chairman COWLSO project Committee, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, described Ogombo Senior High School as a masterpiece, fitted with modern state-of-the-art facilities and a completely serene and enabling environment for soundness of mind for children to learn.

According to her, Ogombo Senior High School is a 3-floor project built on a pile foundation with a ramp for the physically challenged. “The building contains 15 classrooms with 30 toilets containing all necessary sanitary fittings (urinal bowls, standard water closets, wash-hand basins, etc.) with regular water supply.

“It also contains a necessary facility which includes a library, laboratories and a separate sick bay with both male and female sections and offices for (teaching) staff, the Vice-principal and Principal respectively.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

