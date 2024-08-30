Sanwo-Olu lauds 200 recipients of Duke of Edinburgh’s award

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commended 200 recipients of the International Award for Young People “The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award”.

By Aderonke Ojediran

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commended 200 recipients of the International Award for Young People “The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award”.

The award presentation by the governor held at the Lagos House Ikeja on Thursday.

He urged the pupils to take advantage of the platform to have a passion driven goal.

“This is just a platform that has laid a foundation for you, the rest is truly, really yourself.

“Believe in yourself, ensure that you seize the opportunity.

“Ensure that you can speak out and speak up and that you have set goals for yourself,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu reminded them of their crucial roles as leaders in the near future.

“The leaders of tomorrow starts today. You can leave this place with your soul, ease and ease and ease.

“I want you to stand up for 20, 30 years and it will happen. You have set those goals for yourselves.

“Today is not about speech making because I have read all the speeches.

“Mr Wale Edun, whom you saw on the video there is the Minister of Finance. And the Coordinating Minister of the Economy. He was once a commissioner.

“We were good colleagues at one point. But he is the leader of the Edinburgh Award in Nigeria.

”And before he became a minister, he has always been committed to this Edinburgh Award.

“Because he wants to use this platform to teach the leaders of tomorrow. And that is what I think is the vision of the Duke of Edinburgh,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were the Deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Mr Bode Agoro, Head of Service.

Others were the commissioner for Basic Education Mr Jamie Ali-Balogun and the commissioner for Youths and Social Development Mr Bolaji Ogunlende.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a non-formal education and learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world.

In more than 120 countries, the globally recognised accreditation is available to all 14 to 24-year-olds, inclusive of all backgrounds, locations, cultures and abilities.(NAN)