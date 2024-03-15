Sanwo-Olu, Lagos legislators parley, promise harmonious relationship

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday promised maintain harmonious relationship with the state assembly, toward providing friendly policies for the socio-economic prosperity of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this in Lagos at the 18th edition of the Executive and Legislative parley, with the theme, “Engaging all for Inclusive Governance: Hands on for a Greater Lagos Rising”.

Sanwo-Olu said that though the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, was not physically present at the parley, he had worked with him in ensuring good governance in the state.

He commended Obasa, and the entire lawmakers for their commitment and passion toward ensuring a better Lagos, urging them to keep it up.

“Good governance can be derived with good policies, the partnership between the legislative arm and the executive is crucial for the development of our state into a megacity.

“It’s good for us to share ideas with mutual respect. Decision making should be as participatory as much as possible; this is to ensure inclusiveness, putting into consideration the needs of the populace.

“We need a lot of collaborative effort from all stakeholders. I commend members of the Lagos State House of Assembly; the speaker is not here, but we have consistently put heads together to give residents of the state good governance,” he said.

Dr Afolabi Tajudeen, the Special Adviser, Office of Political, Legislature and Civic Engagement, the convener of the parley, said that the essence was to ensure that the two arms of government continue to work harmoniously.

“The theme of the 18th edition resonates profoundly with the current landscape. We have assembled experienced individuals from diverse fields who have distinguished themselves to dissect this theme.

“This world class event promises to be an insightful and intellectual discourse, and also opportunity for networking and relaxation. Thank you all for your time,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Abiola Kosegbe, the Permanent Secretary, said that the 18th edition of the parley was the biggest so far.

“This is more inclusive; in previous editions, we just invited a few lawmakers, but this is all encompassing, we have former office holders in all capacities.

“The goal is to ensure that the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) and the executive arm are in constant engagement to formulate policies that will continue drive development in Lagos State,” she said.

Mr Noheem Adams, the Majority Leader, who spoke on behalf of the Speaker, Obasa, said that the focus of LAHA was to legislate to engender development in the state.

He said that Obasa was unavoidably absent at the parley.

” We’ll continue to work with the executive in line with the provision of the constitution, our focus is to assent to policies that will drive development.

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu, we, the LAHA, will continue to work in partnership in order to deliver good governance to the good people of Lagos State.(NAN)

By Aderonke Ojediran