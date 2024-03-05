Sanwo-Olu increases students’ bursary

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced an increment in bursary payment to indigenes of the state in tertiary institutions.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the one-day parley he had with student union leaders and stakeholders.

The parley, with the theme “Students as Strategic Partners in the Governance Process: Challenges and Prospect for Youth Development”, took place at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu charged the students to be good ambassadors of their schools and focus on being great citizens.

“As your daddy, I must ensure that you go home happy today; going forward, our Lagos State indigenes bursary has been increased to N60,000.

“This interface between the student union and stakeholders is necessary; there’s need to share ideas and focus on building a better Nigeria.

“You all are the future, the future is yours to take, we’re only doing what we can to build the institution that can help shape you.

” We’ll do all we can to provide conducive environment for learning by building new additional student accommodation, we will build student arcade in other new institutions and tech hubs like we have in Lagos State University (LASU),” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the state would provide scholarship for physically challenged students of state-owned institutions.

“Both indigenes and non indigenes will benefit from from this scholarship; also, we have reviewed our scholarship to N250,000.

“We want to relieve parents in the face of the hard economic situation; with our collaborative effort, we will come out stronger,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bursary was increased from N50,000 to N60,000, while scholarship increased from N200,000 to N250,000.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr Tolani Sule, gave the opening remarks.

“A stakeholders engagement like this becomes necessary in view of the noble role that our youths have to play in our development agenda.

“I therefore commend Mr Governor for giving accelerated approval to this programme, knowing fully that our youths hold the key to a greater tomorrow for our dear country.

“In spite of the present socio-economic challenges in the country, it is gratifying to note that the Lagos State government has continued to sustain the tempo of excellence in our tertiary institutions,” he said.

Prof Lanre Fagbohun, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of LASU, said communication and constructive engagement are crucial to effective development.

“For the management of the universities, there must be effective and sincere communications, the management staff must be involved in policy decisions, and draw curriculum that meet current realities.”

He said that government should invest in infrastructure, begin to rethink scholarship schemes, support transportation, healthcare, provide internet on campuses and economic empowerment for the students.

“Focusing on the students today will turn them to the active leaders that the nation desires,” he said.(NAN)

By Aderonke Ojediran