Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Wednesday inaugurated a 45,000-liter solar-powered borehole at the Binukonu Market at Ojota, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the borehole is one of the constituency projects of Mr Rotimi Agunsoye, who represents the Kosofe Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Sanwo-Olu was represented at the occasion by Mrs Belinda Odeneye, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

The governor said that establishment of the borehole was part of efforts of his administration to attain the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.

“SDG 6 states that by year 2030, all of us should have access to water and good sanitation.

“The solar-powered borehole has three benefits: it is environment-friendly, helping to curb climate change; water will bring about hygiene, washing hands with soap and water will control the spread of Coronavirus.

“The solar-powered 45,000-litre-capacity borehole which has been launched should be well maintained by the community.

“Please take care of it as if it is your private property,” the governor said.

Commenting, Agunsoye said that the borehole was one of 10 solar-powered boreholes ranging from 4,000 litres to 45,000 litres to be inaugurated as part of his constituency projects in the Kosofe Local Government Area.

“These projects will make life more meaningful and enjoyable for our people.

“It will improve sanitation in our communities and consequently create an atmosphere for healthy living.

“It is a deliberate decision to make this project solar-powered, its operation is self-sustaining; So long as there is sunshine, there shall be water in these tanks.

“We cannot afford to let our people down by causing them to wait endlessly for public electricity before they can obtain water,” Agunsoye said.

The male Head (Baba Oloja) of Binukonu Market, Chief Akintola Balogun, said that water from the borehole would not only be used by traders in the market but also by the Ojota community.

“We used to have government water, but for the past three or four years, it has stopped; maybe due to road construction, the water supply was cut off.

“We then had a small borehole at the back of the market given to us by Rotary Club which was supplying us water, but sometimes it breaks down.

“Because of the volume being pumped, traders located at the front of the market do not have access to the water.

“With this solar-powered borehole, pipes have been run throughout the market and the water pressure is high, the water is everywhere and people from outside the market come to fetch,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for the borehole, Balogun said that traders whose businesses required much water usage, such as butchers, pepper grinders and hairdressers, would benefit immensely from the project.

“The hygiene of the market has also been greatly improved with the presence of the new solar-powered borehole,” he said. (NAN)

