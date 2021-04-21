Sanwo-Olu inaugurates solar-powered borehole at Binukonu Market

April 21, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Wednesday inaugurated a 45,000-liter solar-powered borehole at the Binukonu Market at Ojota, Lagos State.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the borehole is one of the constituency projects of Mr Rotimi Agunsoye, who represents the Kosofe  Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Sanwo-Olu was represented at the occasion by Mrs Belinda Odeneye, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

The said that of the borehole was part of efforts of his administration attain the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.

“SDG 6 states that by year 2030, all of us should have access water and sanitation.

“The solar-powered borehole has three : it is environment-friendly, helping curb climate change; water will bring about hygiene, washing hands soap and water will control the spread of Coronavirus.

“The solar-powered 45,000-litre-capacity borehole which has been launched should be well maintained by the community.

“Please take care of it as if it is your private property,” the said.

Commenting, Agunsoye said that the borehole was one of 10 solar-powered boreholes ranging from 4,000 litres to 45,000 litres to be inaugurated as part of his constituency projects in the Kosofe Local Government Area.

“These projects will life more meaningful and enjoyable for our people.

“It will improve  sanitation in our communities and consequently create an atmosphere for healthy living.

“It is a deliberate decision to project solar-powered, its operation is self-sustaining; So long as there is sunshine, there shall be water in these tanks.

“We cannot afford to let our people down by them to wait endlessly for public electricity before they can obtain water,” Agunsoye said.

The male (Baba Oloja) of Binukonu Market, Chief Akintola Balogun, said that water from  the borehole would  not only be used by traders in the market but also by the Ojota community.

“We used to have government water, but for the past three or four years, it has stopped; maybe due to road construction, the water was cut .

“We then had a small borehole at the back of the market to us by Rotary Club which was supplying us water, but sometimes it breaks down.

“Because of the volume being pumped, traders located at the front of the market do not have access to the water.

solar-powered borehole, pipes have been run throughout the market and the water pressure is high, the water is everywhere and people from outside the market come to fetch,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for the borehole, Balogun said that traders whose businesses required much water usage, such as butchers, pepper grinders and hairdressers, would  benefit immensely from the project.

“The hygiene of the market has also been greatly improved the presence of the new solar-powered borehole,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,