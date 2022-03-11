Sanwo-Olu inaugurates mini stadium, computerised youth centre in Ikorodu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art mini stadium and a computerised Youth Centre in Ita-Elewa area of Ikorodu.

Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the two facilities during his working visit to Ikorodu, to inspect the state government capital projects sited across the area.

He said that the Youth Centre project, initiated and completed by his administration, was aimed at providing a conducive environment for sporting and catering for education and vocational needs of the youths in Ikorodu.

According to him, the mini stadium, built with a semi-standard basketball court, is developed by the state Ministry of Youth Development.

He said that the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the President and member representing Ikorodu in the House of Representatives, Mr Jimi Benson, supported the stadium project by building spectators’ stands and the pitch.

The governor said that the interventions were initiated to address growing social vices and create platform for young people to realise their potential in sports, education and vocational development.

He said that more youth centres were at various stages of completion in some areas across the state, including Badagry, Orile-Agege, Isheri, Epe and Ikeja.

The governor said that the objective was to avoid leaving young people behind in development programmes of the government.

”The visit to Ikorodu today is to meet and engage with our citizens to see first-hand, how programmes and policies of our administration are touching and impacting lives.

”This visit comes with a package of treats for the youths, as I am pleased to deliver the newly completed Ikorodu Youth Centre here in Ita-Elewa. Also being commissioned is a mini stadium built by our government.

”With facilities like these ones, we hope to keep our young people off the streets and reduce social vices, such as drug abuse, prostitution and hooliganism,” he said.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Segun Dawodu, said that other facilities in the mini stadium include: volleyball court, table tennis section, 200-capacity hall, snooker and pool table.

Dawodu said that the stadium also had a fully-equipped gymnasium, ICT Centre with Internet, counselling section for wellness and people with drug and mental challenges.

He also said that there was a section for training of youths in different vocations, and the facility was powered by 250Kva generator.

The Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Mr Wasiu Adesina, acknowledged Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s transformational strides and commitment to physical development of the town.

Adesina said that all challenges being faced by Ikorodu residents were being gradually solved.

”Your vision for Ikorodu development is becoming a reality and your policies have brought about laudable developments in the area of security, infrastructure, tourism, transportation, and job creation,” he said. (NAN)

