Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Custodian Accident and Emergency Centre, Epe

By Aderonke Ojediran/ Kemi Akintokun

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Friday inaugurated the state’s newly-constructed Custodian Accident and Emergency Centre at Epe, describing it as a vital step toward expanding access to quality emergency healthcare.

Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Epe.

The governor applauded Custodian Investments Ltd. for sponsoring establishment of the centre through its Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation.

He also praised Lagos State Ministry of Health and the project team for delivering what he called a ‘world-class facility’.

“This centre stands as a symbol of what is possible when vision, planning and execution align; this is a world class facility

“We are not just handing over a project, we are empowering the Epe community with a vital facility that can make the difference between life and death,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facility is equipped with triage units, emergency wards, diagnostic centres, staff lounges and waiting areas.

It is designed to offer swift and efficient care in critical situations.

The governor emphasised that the facility would not only improve patients healthcare outcomes, but will also boost staff efficiency and strengthen public trust in the state’s healthcare system.

“This project is a clear manifestation of our vision for a progressive Lagos, where health is treated as a priority,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that the emergency centre would serve not only Epe but also nearby communities.

He added that it would ensure quicker interventions during medical emergencies and reduce preventable deaths.

Sanwo-Olu pledged continued investment in health infrastructure across the state, especially in emergency response, maternal care and disease prevention.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the essential role of healthcare professionals assigned to the new facility, and said that the state government would support their welfare, training and professional growth.

He urged Epe residents to take ownership of the centre, support its staff and safeguard the facility as a community asset.

“As we hand over this facility today, I urge all stakeholders to work together in ensuring that this centre fulfils its purpose and enhances the well-being of our people,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, lauded Custodian Investments Ltd. for its partnership with the state. (NAN)(www.nannews.com)