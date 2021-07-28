Sanwo-Olu honours 3 dead policemen with N30m in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos state has honoured three policemen who died in the cause their duties in the state with N30 million.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, presented three individual beneficiary cheques N10 million each to the bereaved families at the Government House, Alausa-Ikeja.

This contained in a statement issued on by the Media Director, Rapid Respond Squad [RRS], Mr Taofiq Adebayo.

The three beneficiary families late Insp. Ajibola Gafari, PC Olufemi Richards the RRS and ASP Omisore Olamide Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit).

The governor,  who empathised with the affected families, described the monetary support as a token and the government’s effort at comforting affected families.

He pointed out that no of financial gift could make up for the lost and the gallantry of the fallen Patriots.

He appreciated the gallantry of the deceased operatives, reassuring the families and Lagos residents of the government’s commitment to always work for the good and well-being of the masses.

A of one of the deceased, Mr Olufemi Odeniyi, who spoke on behalf of the three families, expressed appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu for the money, describing it as a lifeline. [NAN]

