Sanwo-Olu halts ongoing appointment of LASU VC, orders fresh process

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has cancelled the ongoing process for the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Visitor to Lagos LASU, further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should commence immediately.

He said that the decision on the cancellation came after a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

The governor said that he was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the ninth Vice Chancellor by the Governing Council.

The outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun has also been directed by Sanwo-Olu to convene an emergency Senate meeting.

The meeting is for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process as Acting Vice Chancellor from Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, when the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Fagbohun expires.

The governor further directed that, the Senate should select among its members, a Pro tem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of election of Acting Vice Chancellor. (NAN)