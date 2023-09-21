Sanwo-Olu Hails First Lady, Remi Tinubu At 63

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

He described Senator Tinubu, a former First Lady of Lagos State and now First Lady of Nigeria, who will clock 63 on Thursday, as a passionate and kindhearted leader who has impacted many lives positively all through her journey in public life.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Senator Tinubu, a former three-term member of the Senate, as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist and a voice of the voiceless.

He said, “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Government and the people of Lagos State, leaders and members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I heartily congratulate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu deserves to be celebrated, especially on her birthday, given the quality service she has rendered to our dear State and to Nigeria in different capacities both in private and public service.

“Over the years, our Amazon, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has etched her name in gold as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist, a voice of the voiceless, kindhearted Lagos State First Lady, performing Distinguished Senator and now the Wife of the President, working and supporting the President with her Renewed Hope Initiative.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu has played critical roles in the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria, thereby setting examples for other women in leadership and governance.

“Since Asiwaju Bola Tinubu became President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, Senator Oluremi Tinubu as First Lady has impacted many lives positively through her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative, which has brought succour and relief to many families.

“She is a good ambassador of Lagos State and we are proud of her achievements at the state and national levels. On this 63rd birthday of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, I pray for continued God’s guidance and good health for her. God will give her the strength to render more service to humanity, Lagos, and our dear country, Nigeria.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

