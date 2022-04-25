Sanwo-Olu gives 3 days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday issued a three days ultimatum to traders under the Apogbon Bridge in Lagos Island to vacate or risk demolition of the space by Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu gave the warning while driving on the bridge, during the inspection of the blue line rail project.

He saw that traders were back under the bridge with their goods displayed after they were driven away in the aftermath of the fire outbreak, under the Apongbon bridge about six weeks ago.

The governor frowned at the unlawful return of the traders under Apongbon bridge, saying that the enforcement team would be deployed to the bridge after the three days ultimatum. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

