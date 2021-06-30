Sanwo-Olu felicitates Tunji Bello at 60

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-, has congratulated his Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, on his 60th birthday.

Sanwo- congratulated Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday in Lagos.

He described the immediate past Secretary to the Lagos State Government as one of the major contributors to the story of Lagos, from the start of the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

The governor praised Bello, who clocks 60 ( on July 1), for being the brain behind some impactful initiatives, especially in relation to the environment.

He said the environmentalist, accomplished journalist and lawyer was worth celebrating at 60 for his life of consistent commitment to private and service.

According to him, Bello has contributed positively to journalism, the profession as well as and development of Lagos State.

He wished the commissioner more prosperous years in good health, as he continues to serve Lagos State, and mankind in general.

”On behalf of darling wife, Ibijoke, the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, on the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration.

”Mr Tunji Bello attaining the age of 60 in grace and good health is worth celebrating. He deserves all the accolades he gets for his to our dear Lagos and his struggles for the attainment and sustenance of democracy in .

”Tunji Bello is unrelenting. He has continued to utilise his vast knowledge in the private and to contribute to our administration’s ‘Greater Lagos’ developmental agenda.

”On this landmark occasion of his Diamond jubilee celebration, I pray that God will increase Mr Bello in good health to enable him render more service to our dear Lagos State, and humanity,” Sanwo- said. (NAN)

