Sanwo-Olu felicitates Sen. Tinubu at 61

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has felicitated with the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 61st birthday.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday described Tinubu as a great asset to Lagos State and Nigeria.

According to him, the three-term senator and philanthropist has contributed immensely to humanity and governance with her laudable programmes.

The governor said that the lawmaker had played critical roles in the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria, thereby setting examples for other women in leadership and governance.

”On behalf of my dear wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate a political icon, the distinguished Sen. Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 61st birthday celebration.

”Over the years, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has emblazoned her name on the national and international stage as a lover of truth, an advocate of social justice, philanthropist and a loud voice of the voiceless.

”Sen. Tinubu’s penchant for diligence and distinction is evident in her contributions to the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape as former First Lady in Lagos State and as distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic.

”On this occasion of her 61st birthday, I pray that God will continue to preserve and grant her good health to enable our distinguished Sen. Oluremi Tinubu to render more service to humanity, Nigeria and our beloved State, Lagos,” he said. (NAN)

