Sanwo-Olu extols Diya’s virtues at Night of Tributes

By Oladapo Udom

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the late Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya as a soldier’s soldier, a true Nigerian patriotic who served his country well.

Sanwo-Olu lauded the virtues of the three-star general during the Order of Service of Songs and Night of Tributes which held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, as part of the activities marking the latter’s funeral rites.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diya was born on April 3, 1944 and succumbed on March 26, 2023.

The governor said that Diya was one of Nigeria’s greatest soldiers and a real icon who indeed used his time, energy and intellect to serve his country.

“Diya was a man that was full of humility, he was gracious even in uniform and he indeed understood what governance was all about.

“We will continue to remember him for all the good things that he did for our country and on behalf of the people of Lagos State, we commiserate with his family,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu encouraged the wife of the deceased, Josephine Diya, to continue to remain strong and to dignify her late partner because he was a husband that she certainly should be proud of.

“Diya was a man you had lived the better part of your life with. You should live with that memory, knowing well that the Lord Almighty will continue to be with you.

“To all his children, I encourage everyone of you to be proud of who your father was and what he has left with you,“ he said.

NAN reports that Diya held many key appointments during his active years in the military which included being the General Staff Officer, 3 Infantry Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos in 1980.

He was appointed as the pioneer Brigade Commander, 31 Air Borne Brigade, in 1981 and became the Director of Military Intelligence, Nigerian Army, Makurdi, in 1983.

In 1984, Diya was appointed the Military Governor of Ogun, he became the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu in 1985.

Between November 1993 and December 1997, he was the Chief of General Staff and the Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in which he functioned as Nigeria’s number two man, the de facto Vice President.

Diya also bagged many military awards and decorated with national insignia at various times.

Among the many feathers in his cap, Diya was called to the Nigerian Bar in December 1992, together with his son, Oyesinminlola.

The darkest moment in his military career was between December 1997 and June 1998 when he faced trial on allegation of being part of a coup plot against the Sani Abacha regime in which he was the second-in-command.

He was sentenced to death by firing squad but miraculously saved when Abacha suddenly died in his sleep.

Diya eventually received a state pardon and had his rank restored by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013. (NAN)

