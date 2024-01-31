Sanwo-Olu departs for China to complete deals on blue, red line rail services

In a bid to fulfill his promise of delivering a multimodal transportation system for the populace, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday departed Lagos for Beijing, the Capital of China.

While in China, Governor Sanwo-Olu will visit the headquarters of China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC for trade and investment discussions with the top officials of the company.

He will inspect the headquarters of the Chinese construction giants and some ongoing projects undertaken around Beijing.

The Governor is scheduled to inspect the Signaling System (CBTC etc.) and Metro projects, being undertaken by CCECC around Beijing.

Governor Sanwo-Olu will depart Beijing for Dalian later in the week for a visit to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation headquarters and CRRC Lvshun base.

The Governor during his visit to China is scheduled to hold a high-level official meeting with the Head of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, CRRC Dalian.

There would also be a Technical Discussion on the DMUs for the Red Line and EMUs for Blue Line between the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority ( LAMATA) , CCECC and CRRC Dalian.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is accompanied on the trip by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi; Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Hon. Temitope Adewale; Chairman, House Committee on Environment parastatals, Hon. Rasheed Shabi, Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, (LAMATA) Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo and Director, Rail Transport, Mr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga, among other officials.

The Governor and the entourage are billed to return to Lagos next week.

