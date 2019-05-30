Sanwo-olu declares state-of-emergency on environmental, traffic management matters

#TrackNigeria: The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babjide Sanwo-olu, has declared a state of emergency on environmental, sanitation and traffic management matters in the state.

Sanwo-olu declared this while signing the first executive order of refuse management, traffic management and public works on Thursday at the Lagos House, Alausa.

This, according to the Governor, will start the process of restoring stability and a culture of accountability in which all the citizens become active stakeholders in bringing about the necessary changes.

“As from the date of this order, there shall be zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, construction on drainage points and setbacks,” he said.

According to him, all LASTMA officials shall effectively carry out their functions by ensuring strict enforcement and compliance with all extant traffic rules and regulations.

He said the LASTMA officials would immediately begin work on a shift basis in which road and traffic management operations would be on till 11 pm on a daily basis.

Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation would immediately commence the identification and repairs of all potholes and bad roads within the state.

He also said provisions of the order would extend to all enforcement agencies in the state, in maintaining law and order for the collective good of the citizens.

“I expect the fullest level of compliance with this order and will look to the various heads of ministries, departments and agencies to give full force and effect to the orders therein contained and to take responsibility for any failure,” he said.(NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

