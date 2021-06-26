Sanwo-Olu consolidating on achievements of his predecessors—Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for sustaining and consolidating on the of his predecessors.

Kalu made the commendation while felicitating Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued on in Abuja, described the governor as an accomplished servant and consummate .

He acknowledged the of the governor in Lagos, adding that Sanwo-Olu had demonstrated robust capacity in steering the affairs of Lagos state.

“I the of Lagos State in celebrating Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu  as he clocks 56.

“The celebrant is a seasoned administrator and consummate , with passion for growth and development of Lagos state.

“The governor has sustained his goodwill in view of the landmark accomplishments of his administration.

“The celebrant has consolidated on the remarkable of his predecessors.

“The governor has continually promoted co-existence among all ethnic in Lagos.

“As he marks his 56th birthday, I pray for wisdom and sound health for the governor, as he steers the affairs of Lagos state,’’ Kalu said.

While wishing the governor many more years in the service of humanity, Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain his feat in governance. ()

