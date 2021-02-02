Sanwo-Olu congratulates Oyinlola at 70

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated a former Military Administrator of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, as he clocks 70 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyinlola, a retired brigadier-general and also a former civilian governor of Osun, will be 70 years old on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday in Ikeja, described Oyinlola as an elder statesman worth celebrating.

According to him, Oyinlola is worth celebrating for his life of consistent commitment to public service in different capacities as a military officer, administrator and politician.

In these capacities, Sanwo-Olu said that Oyinlola remained one of the few Nigerian leaders who had contributed immensely to the growth and development of quite a few states and the country.

“Prince Oyinlola’s brilliance and administrative prowess were displayed during his tenure as the Military Administrator of Lagos State between Dec. 10, 1993 and Aug. 22, 1996.

“He did his best for the state despite the tense atmosphere Lagos experienced during the June 12, 1993 annulment struggle.

“He built several schools, general hospitals and housing estate in Lagos state. Some of the legacies he left behind are the Opebi Link Bridge and “Lagos House’’ which serves as the Governor’s Lodge Abuja,” the governor said.

According to Sanwo-Olu , Oyinlola also introduced the security outfit, ‘Operation Sweep’ to combat armed robbery in the state.

He described him as an epitome of dedication and selflessness in service.

“He used his elevated positions in the military regime and civilian administration to uplift the standards of life for the people he served,” the governor said. (NAN)