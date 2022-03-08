Sanwo-Olu congratulates Osinbajo at 65

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Osinbajo as a worthy, committed, loyal and dependable partner to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described the Vice President as a beacon of selfless service, seasoned administrator, legal icon, university don, and religious leader, who had used his skills and positions in different capacities for national growth and development, both in the private and public sectors.

The governor commended Osinbajo for his contribution to the growth and development of Lagos State, especially in the judicial sector, during his eight years tenure as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state.

According to him, Lagos State witnessed a lot of transformation in the judicial sector in Lagos State during Osinbajo’s tenure as Commissioner for Justice.

”The Vice President deserves commendation for many legal battles fought and won by the state during Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos State Governor.

”On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I heartily congratulate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 65th birthday celebration.

”I commend him for his patriotism, doggedness, dedication, exemplary leadership qualities, commitment and tireless efforts exhibited so far as Nigeria’s Vice President

.

”Prof. Osinbajo is worth celebrating because of his remarkable achievements in the legal profession, as well as his contributions, selfless services, and sacrifices to our dear Lagos State and Nigeria,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that Vice President Osinbajo’s contributions to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration at the federal level were commendable.

He said that this was considering how he was partnering and working with President Muhammadu Buhari and other critical stakeholders to steer the ship of Nigeria in the right path, to deliver dividends of democracy to millions of Nigerians.

”I wish Prof. Osinbajo more years of joy and good health, for continued service to the country and humanity as a whole,” Sanwo-Olu said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

