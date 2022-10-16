Sanwo-Olu congratulates new Ekiti governor, Oyebanji, deputy

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the newly sworn-in Governor of Ekiti , Mr Biodun Oyebanji, and his deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Oyebanji’s assumption into office as a blessing for the people of the state.

He urged the people of Ekiti to support the new governor and his deputy, for continuous growth and development of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that Oyebanji and Afuye’s landslide victory at the June 18 governorship election and their swearing-in as Ekiti governor and deputy governor, is a testament to the good works the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government had done in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who attended the swearing-in along with the Presidential candidate of the APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu and some other state governors at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, urged Oyebanji to continue the good works of his predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He also commended Fayemi for his commitment and selfless service to Ekiti and her people, as Fayemi did his best to transform and develop the Fountain of Knowledge state during his tenure.

According to him, the people of Ekiti and South-West, as well as Nigerians, will continue to remember the contributions of Fayemi to governance and politics as the governor of Ekiti and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

”I congratulate Oyebanji and his deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye on their swearing-in, following their victory in the June 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

”I also rejoice with their families, friends, associates, APC members, and the people of Ekiti on today’s swearing-in ceremony.

”Oyebanji is the right choice by the people of Ekiti . I have no doubt that based on his antecedents and experience in the private and public sectors; he will not disappoint the people of Ekiti , who elected him as their governor.

”As an active participant in Ekiti politics and governance, haven served with two former governors, I believe Oyebanji will continue the people-oriented programmes and good governance of his predecessor.

”Fayemi served passionately and delivered dividends of democracy to the people of Ekiti in different sectors.

”’Without any iota of doubt, Fayemi has set a good template of good governance for his successor. I will urge Oyebanji to follow the path of good governance set by Fayemi,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also applauded Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, for being a worthy and supportive partner to Fayemi during their tenure in office. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

