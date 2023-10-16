Sanwo-Olu congratulates ex-Lagos SSG, Olorunfunmi Bashorun on 85th birthday

By. Chimezie Godfrey

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated elder statesman and former Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun, on his 85th birthday.



Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun, who clocks 85 on Sunday, deserves to be celebrated based on his immense contributions to the growth and development of governance and politics in Lagos State.





He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, as well as members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Council (APC), I celebrate Asiwaju Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun, on his 85th birthday.



“Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun deserves to be celebrated on his 85th birthday as his contributions to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State are innumerable, having served the State passionately as the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG) and later as Commissioner for Education during the famous Governor Lateef Jakande administration.





“Since he joined partisan politics in 1979, Asiwaju Bashorun has remained one of the respected leaders and leading voices in our party. As a member of the GAC, he has contributed immensely to the development and growth of the ruling party and governance in Lagos State in the last three decades.



“Asiwaju Bashorun has also demonstrated his commitment to developing his community in different capacities in Igbogbo, Ikorodu. As a religious leader, he has made positive impacts on several Christian organistions.





“As Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun celebrates his 85th birthday, I pray that God will increase him in good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, Lagos State, and Nigeria.”



