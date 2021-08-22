Sanwo-Olu congratulates Alara of Ilara on 1st coronation anniversary

Gov. Babajide Sanwo- of Lagos State, on Sunday, congratulated Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, on his first Coronation anniversary.

Speaking at grand finale of anniversary in Ilara, Eredo-Epe, Sanwo-Olu  pledged commitment and support, toward development of the community.

governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat,  joined visitors, guests and friends to rejoice with traditional ruler.

Sanwo- promised that  traditional ruler would witness presence of in Ilara community, soonest.

“I happy with number of people that are present here today, it shows that Ilara community will know peace and witness tremendous evolution in your reign, ” he said.

Earlier, Oba  Ogunsanwo,  appreciated governor for  part of celebration.

“It is indeed a privilege to have all dignitaries present here today.

“I don’t know how to express my feelings, I overwhelmed and I pray to God to bless everyone  here today, ” he said.

Ogunsanwo restated  commitment and support toward development of Ilara community and Lagos state at large.(NAN)

