Sanwo-Olu congratulates Alara of Ilara on 1st coronation anniversary

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Sunday, congratulated the Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, on his first Coronation anniversary.

Speaking at the grand finale of the anniversary in Ilara, Eredo-Epe, Sanwo-Olu pledged commitment and support, toward the development of the community.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, joined visitors, guests and friends to rejoice with the traditional ruler.

Sanwo-Olu promised that the traditional ruler would witness the presence of government in Ilara community, soonest.

“I am happy with the number of people that are present here today, it shows that Ilara community will know peace and witness tremendous evolution in your reign, ” he said.

Earlier, Oba Ogunsanwo, appreciated the governor for being part of the celebration.

“It is indeed a privilege to have all the dignitaries present here today.

“I don’t know how to express my feelings, I am overwhelmed and I pray to God to bless everyone here today, ” he said.

Ogunsanwo restated commitment and support toward the development of Ilara community and Lagos state at large.(NAN)

