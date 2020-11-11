Sanwo-Olu confirms Olusanya as substantive Commissioner for Agric

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed the appointment of Ms Abisola Olusanya as the substantive State Commissioner for Agriculture.

The confirmation was contained in a circular issued on Wednesday by the State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Sanwo-Olu wishes the new commissioner a successful tenure in office and congratulates her on the appointment.

Olusanya was first appointed into the State Executive Council on Aug. 20, 2019 as a Special Adviser on Agriculture.

She was similarly appointed as the Acting Commissioner for Agriculture on June 8 upon the resignation and subsequent coronation of the erstwhile Commissioner for Agriculture, HRM Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II as the 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom.

Olusanya is a tenacious and result-oriented professional with 10 years professional experience in leadership roles in sales, marketing and supply chain management executing strategies towards food security among others.

The circular noted further that she is a leader with a participatory management style and proficiency in establishing and managing entire operations with key focus on sustainable organisational culture. (NAN)