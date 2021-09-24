Sanwo-Olu compensates families of 2 dead RRS officers with N20m

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has compensated families of two operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) who died in cause of duties with N10 million each.

Media Director of RRS, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, disclosed this on in a statement, stressing governor was fulfilling his pledge to always give wholesome support to security agencies in state.

Adebayo said governor was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo, who presented two cheques to affected families at Government House, Alausa-Ikeja.

He said two families were of late SPY/PC Omale Job and SPY/PC Adeniran Adekunle.

director said Mrs Tosin Adeniran and Master Ayomide Adeniran represented Late SPY/PC Adeniran Adekunle, while Mrs Juliana Omale and Master David Omale respresented Late SPY/PV Omale Job.

He said governor described the monetary support as a token, maintaining that, no amount of gift could make up for the lost lives and the gallantry of the fallen patriots.

“The governor commended and appreciated the gallantry of the deceased operatives, reassuring the families and Lagos residents of the government’s decisiveness to always work for the good and wellbeing of the masses.

“The gesture is one of my policy in ensuring the welfare of security personnel for effective performance of their duties in protecting lives and properties in the State which is in line with the Theme’s Agenda and Good Governance,” he quoted the governor as saying.

Adebayo said Master David Omale, son of one of the late officers expressed thanks to Gov. Sanwo-Olu for the gesture. (NAN)

