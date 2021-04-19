Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, commended an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sunday Erhabor, for displaying professionalism, composure and self-restraint in the face of provocation.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, presented Erhabor, attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), to the governor at the Lagos House, Ikeja, after a video of him being assaulted went viral on social media.

In a video that went viral on April 17, the policeman was seen being assaulted and inflicted bodily injuries by a motorist, Victor Ebhomenyen, (33), who contravened traffic laws by driving against traffic.

As the incident which happened at Four Points Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island, Erhabor was, however, calm and composed and exercised self-restraint in spite of holding an AK-47 rifle.

Sanwo-Olu commended Erhabor for displaying high level of professionalism and calmness by restraining himself from taking laws into his hands.

He said the action of the police officer was a testimonial and encouragement for other officers to show that they could be civil in the face of provocation or assault from suspected criminals.

”This is our own little response to the very condemnable events that happened over the weekend.

“We are all very quick to condemn men of the Nigeria police, especially when they are found wanting. We are always very quick to also admonish them.

”But the event that we all saw over the weekend showed that indeed there are some very commendable police officers.

”In the real heat of provocation, ASP Erhabor displayed high quality of restraint. He displayed calmness and restrained himself from taking laws into his hands.

”And I think for that little gesture, it is important for us to bring him out so that we also can use him as a testimonial and encouragement for other police officers to show that indeed, they can be civil and that police are meant to protect citizens,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that police officers were meant to also be law abiding and the likes of Erhabor could be a source of encouragement to others.

”On behalf of the government and the entire people of Lagos state through the commissioner of police, I want to commend Erhabor for show of patience, decorum and what is expected of a police officer.

”I want to implore other police officers to see that indeed, there are times when you may be provoked, restraint is the word and see it that there are some members of the general public that can be very violent, please restrain and let the normal cause of law take its course.

”I want to use this medium to thank him and give him a governorship handshake or elbow shake as the case may be as a source of encouragement for him,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged the Commander of RRS, Chairman of Task Force, the Chief Security Officer and everybody in formation to use Erhabor as a good case for others.

Speaking earlier, Odumosu said that Erhabor displayed high level of diligence and civil oriented professionalism expected in modern policing, as advocated by the present Inspector-General of Police,

