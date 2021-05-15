The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged religious leaders to continue to preach religious tolerance among the congregations.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, gave the charge on Saturday during the Year 2021 Eid-ue-Fitr Celebrations at Lagos House, Ikeja.

He said that religious tolerance had been the mainstay in the development and peaceful co-existence of the citizenry of Lagos.

The governor said that the government saw religion as a veritable tool to attain good governance and had kept the partnership with religious bodies.

According to him, the state government has continued to improve on the relationship with religious leaders, as it identifies with those things that unite us all as a people.

”Our religious leaders and the good people of Lagos State, this occasion speaks for our uniqueness, oneness and inclusiveness and above all our love and reverence for God Almighty.

”As a government, we have always recoursed to God Almighty for guidance and support in all our affairs. Thus, we see religion as a veritable tool to attain good governance

”Today, we have come together to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr as a people, across all divides and to say loudly to all, that religion in this part of the world, can only be a source of strength, unity, progress and development for us.

”For 30 days, we were having Tafseer, lectures and breaking our fast right here at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

”It is just ideal, that we also come together to celebrate today with our people and to keep the spirit of love alive. I charge you all to come with me as we turn Lagos around for the good of all,” he said.

Earlier, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged parents and guardians to keep close tab on activities of their children and wards and be more security conscious, in view of the recent developments in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said it was important for parents, especially women to talk to their children and intensify prayers for the peace and development of Nigeria.

She said that the month of Ramadan had been a period where people could look inward, pray more; be more of their brothers’ keepers and take care of one another.

”At this point in time in Nigeria when everyone is talking about insecurity, it is very paramount that each and every one of us takes security very important.

”We should remember our country, Nigeria in our prayers more regularly than before because there is a lot that prayer can do; we should not give up; we should belief that we have someone up there that is more powerful.

”More importantly too, as parents and guardians, we must keep close tab on the activities of our children and wards. We all have to be vigilant and ‘say something when we see something.’

”You are your first security. It starts with the individual and more than before, we must be thoroughly and extremely observant,” Sanwo-Olu said.

She said that Ramadan was a period that emphasised on the virtues of love, tolerance, forgiveness, brotherhood, sacrifice, self-denial, piety, and generosity, among others, hence, urged the people to imbibe the lessons of the season.

”Beyond Ramadan, it is important for us to imbibe and sustain the principles of the holy month which among others include peace, kindness, compassion and happy co-existence.

”The holy Prophet held these principles in high esteem and lived His whole life around them.

”We must allow all these virtues reflect in our actions, public conduct and inter-personal relations with everyone around us. This way, we will improve on the cordial relationship that exists among the various ethnic groups and adherents of different religions in our state,” Sanwo-Olu said. (NAN)

