Sanwo-Olu charges religious leaders on tolerance, security

May 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged religious leaders to continue to preach religious tolerance among congregations.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Secretary to State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, gave charge on Saturday during Year 2021 Eid-ue-Fitr Celebrations at Lagos House, Ikeja.

He said religious tolerance had been mainstay in development and peaceful co-existence of citizenry of Lagos.

The governor said the government saw religion as a veritable tool to attain good and had kept the partnership with religious bodies.

According to him, the state government has continued to improve on the with religious leaders, as it identifies with those things unite us all as a people.

”Our religious leaders and the good people of Lagos State, this occasion speaks for our uniqueness, oneness and inclusiveness and above all our love and reverence for God Almighty.

”As a government, we have always recoursed to God Almighty for guidance and support in all our affairs. Thus, we see religion as a veritable tool to attain good

”Today, we have come together to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr as a people, across all divides and to say loudly to all, that religion in this part of the , can only be a source of strength, unity, progress and development for us.

”For 30 days, we having Tafseer, lectures and breaking our fast right here at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

”It is just ideal, that we also come together to celebrate today with our people and to keep the spirit of love alive. I charge you all to come with me as we turn Lagos around for the good of all,” he said.

Earlier, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged parents and guardians to keep close tab on activities of their and wards and be more security conscious, in view of the recent developments in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said it was important for parents, especially women to talk to their and intensify prayers for the peace and development of Nigeria.

She said that the month of Ramadan had been a period where people look inward, pray more; be more of their brothers’ keepers and take care of one another.

”At this point in time in Nigeria when everyone is talking about insecurity, it is very paramount that each and every one of us takes security very important.

”We should remember our country, Nigeria in our prayers more regularly than before because there is a lot that prayer can do; we should not give up; we should belief that we have someone up there that is more powerful.

”More importantly too, as parents and guardians, we must keep close tab on the activities of our and wards. We all have to be vigilant and ‘say something when we see something.’

”You are your first security. It starts with the individual and more than before, we must be thoroughly and extremely observant,” Sanwo-Olu said.

She said that Ramadan was a period that emphasised on the virtues of love, tolerance, forgiveness, brotherhood, sacrifice, self-denial, piety, and generosity, among , hence, urged the people to imbibe the lessons of the season.

”Beyond Ramadan, it is important for us to imbibe and the principles of the holy month which among include peace, kindness, compassion and happy co-existence.

”The holy Prophet held these principles in high esteem and lived whole life around them.

”We must allow all these virtues reflect in our actions, public conduct and inter-personal relations with everyone around us. This way, we will improve on the cordial that exists among the various ethnic groups and adherents of different religions in our state,” Sanwo-Olu said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,