Sanwo-Olu calls for wholistic approach to solving security challenges

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday called for a wholistic approach from the various security agencies toward solving security challenges in the country.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA) Operations Planning Cadre programme with theme: “Enhancing Multi-Agency Cooperation In Contemporary Security Environment’’ held at its Officers Mess, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The governor said that the current security challenges in the country had brought to the fore the existing gaps in approaches to solving them .

He said that this would necessitate a reorientation at all levels.

“We must, however, see these gaps as an opportunity to re-access our security strategies and solutions. I belief this can be done at all levels of governance.

“The current situation has also necessitated the need for multi-dimensional skills to effectively deal with the issues.

“No single security agency possesses all the required skills and abilities. Therefore, it requires all security agencies putting heads together to surmount the challenges’’, he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that it was incumbent upon the society to constantly update and upgrade its security architecture in keeping with the evolving demands and threats that they would likely face.

“I am aware that our Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has taken this into cognisance and is prioritising the integration of the NA operations and responses into a larger vision.

“This is evident in his vision for the NA which is to have: “A professional NA ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria’’.

“This vision also very aptly informs the theme of the planning cadre’’, the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said that he was glad that this year’s operations planning cadre had an expanded audience covering all the security agencies.

“Such cooperation by all will certainly go a long way toward addressing the identified and emerging gaps in the security and the protection of lives and property.

“This will no doubt play a critical positive role in the outcomes we are seeing and expecting from the various theatres of operation across every nook and cranny of our country.

“The importance of this training and indeed all other forms of training to the attainment of the vision if the COAS and the maintenance of law and order cannot, therefore, be over emphasised’’, he said.

The governor urged other security and law enforcement agencies in the country to continue to cooperate and collaborate withthemselves in order to decisively defeat the forces of violence and criminality in the society.

Also, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, NA, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, said that the training was in line with the vision of the COAS.

“This vision is to be achieved by standing on the cardinal pillars of Professionalism, Readiness, Sound Administration and Cooperation, hence, the need to groom NA officers’ with necessary skills.

“The Operations Planning Cadre is also aimed at improving the professional efficiency and harmonious relationship between the Nigerian Army and other stakeholders.

“This will promote synergy in addressing all forms of internal security challenges that may arise in Lagos State and its environs’’, he said.

The GOC said that the effect of rural-urban migration resulting in the growth of cities had some attendant security challenges such as armed robbery, social crises and kidnapping.

He also noted that large populations of urban centres were also potent with the difficulty of identifying terrorists, insurgents and other troublemakers from the law-abiding citizens.

“The propensity for confrontation and clashes between various security agencies and stakeholders have also added new dimensions to some of the security challenges arising from urbanisation.

“It is in the light of this that the theme of this Cadre, “Enhancing Multi-Agency Cooperation in a Contemporary Security Environment” was chosen,” Fejokwu said.

He said that the theme was germane and falls within the vision of the COAS to provide effective leadership for the NA through capacity building in a timely manner as part of a joint force.

“We will have to remain focused in our efforts toward combating security challenges in the modern day’s complex environment.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants for the Cadre were drawn from the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies. (NAN)

