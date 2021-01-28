Sanwo-Olu approves appointment of 17 Permanent Secretaries

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has approved the appointment of 17 Permanent Secretaries in the state public service.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday by the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said that the appointments took effect immediately.

He said that the appointments were made after a rigorous screening, which spanned over two months, culminating in one-on-one interviews of the shortlisted candidates.

The governor expressed confidence that the appointees possessed the qualities, competence and experiences required to serve as permanent secretaries in the state public service.

The deployment posts of the appointees, he said, would, however, be announced in due course.

The appointees include: Dr Mustafa Akinwunmi, previously a Consultant Special, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Oyeyemi Ayoola, Director, Projects Financial Management Unit, State Treasury Office.

They are: Oluwakemi George, Director, Administration/Human Resource, Sustainable Development Goals and Investment and Temitope Hundogan, Director, Finance and Accounts, State Treasury Office.

Also, Mrs Abiola Kosegbe, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency and Abiodun Onayele, Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board.

Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, Head, Branding One Stop Shop (Citizens Gate, Service Charter & EODB), OTCI; Ajose Sangowanwa, Surveyor-General, Office of the State Surveyor-General, and Olusola Oduguwa, Director, Central Internal Audit, Office of the Chief of Staff.

They include: Adeboye Olajide, Principal, Lagos Baptist Senior College, Orile Agege; Olamide Machado-Onanuga, Director, Public Service Standard and Performance Directorate, PSO, and Tajudeen Gaji, Director, Physiotherapy Services, Health Service Commission.

Others are: Owodiran Olowoshago, Director, Home Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Fashola Simone, Director, Admin/Human Resource, Office of Education Quality Assurance.

Also, Mojisola Daba, Director, Admin/Human Resource, Public Service Office; Tolani Oshodi, Director, Admin/Human Resource, Lands Bureau; Waheed Kasali and Adeniran Waheed, Head of Training, Public Service Staff Development Centre. (NAN)