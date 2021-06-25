Sanwo-Olu appoints Osinaike as new GM of LASPPPA

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Kehinde Osinaike as the General Manager of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).

Osinaike’s appointment contained in a letter LGS/HOS/178/Vol.X/30 issued on Friday by the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, takes immediate effect.

Muri-Okunola said the appointment was in cognisance of his impressive track records.

According to him, Sonaike succeeds the former General Manager of the authority, Funmi Osifuye, upon retirement.

Muri-Okunola urged the new general manager to continue to justify the confidence reposed on him by the governor.

He charged the new head of LASPPPA to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the delivery on the authority’s mandate.

Prior to his appointment, Osinaike was a Special Assistant to the State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners and member of the Town Planners Registration Council.

He holds a Master of Science in Public Administration from the Lagos State University, LASU.

He had served in various capacities including, Project Officer, Lagos State Urban Renewal Authority; Secretary, Committee on Review of Draft Copy of Lagos State Urban and Regional and Development Law and Regulations, 2005 and Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

He also served as Acting Head, Physical Planning, Research and Statistics, Lagos State Physical Planning Development Authority; Recommending Officer, Eko Planning District Office, Lagos State Physical Planning Development Authority and Project Officer, Preparation of Agege/Ifako-Ijaiye Model City Plan.

He was also a District Officer, Planning District Offices Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority; Supervising Director, Development Permit Department, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority.

He was Head, Monitoring and Compliance Unit, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority and Secretary, Special Operation, Governor’s Office. (NAN)

