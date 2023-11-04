Sanwo-Olu appoints new cabinet member, two Perm Secs 

…Good governance, my premium expectation – Sanwo-Olu tells appointees

By Chimezie Godfrey

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, appointed a new member into the State Executive Council in a bid to expand the scope of administration in the State’s health care system.

Mrs. Oluwakemi Ogunyemi, a trained nurse and two-term member of Lagos State Health Service Commission, was sworn in on Friday as Special Adviser to the Governor on Health. She took the oath at a ceremony held at the State House, Alausa.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu elevated two Directors in the State’s civil service to the position of Permanent Secretary.

Mr. Adewunmi Ogunsanya, a Director of Administration and Human Resources at the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, was appointed as Permanent Secretary for the Cabinet Office.

Also, Mrs. Iyabo Seriki-Bello, who was Director of Administration and Human Resources at Education District IV, is now the Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the appointees for their selection, but reminded them not to get carried away as the expectations were high for them to justify their appointment. Given their wealth of experience and knowledge in governance, the Governor expressed his confidence that the appointees would not disappoint his trust in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He said: “I welcome Mrs. Oluwakemi Ogunyemi to the State Executive Council, having been confirmed by the House of Assembly. She will be serving as Special Adviser on Health. The expectations are high, given the wealth of experience she is bringing to the table. I expect that you would immediately settle into your responsibilities, so that the Government and the people of Lagos can harness your full potential, while you work to help actualise all of the programmes and activities in your portfolios.

“Having gone through extensive and rigorous screening, I congratulate the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries. These are strategic and critical assignments that have been assigned to them, but my confidence lies in their pedigrees and years of experience in the service of the State. I believe they have what it takes to quickly settle in their roles and discharge their duties without further delay.”

The Governor urged the appointees to familiarise themselves with the administration’s development agenda, known as THEMES Plus, pointing out that the implementation of the programmes remained on track.

Sanwo-Olu said gender equality and youth inclusion were cardinal focus of his Government, stressing that appointment of women and young people to key positions was a testament to his commitment to inclusive governance.

“We are counting on your ingenuity, innovative minds, commitment and purposeful leadership in your respective areas of responsibility. You must ensure that good governance is the minimum you deliver,” the Governor said.

Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, who presented the appointees to the Governor, described the new Permanent Secretaries as experienced officers, who shared the vision of the administration.

Ogunyemi, giving a note of assurance on behalf of the appointees, thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed in them.

“We promised to be diligent in discharging our responsibilities in line with the oath of office and THEMES Plus agenda,” she said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

