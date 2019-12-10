Sanwo-Olu appoints Adedamola Docemo as new managing director for LASAA

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Prince Adedamola Docemo as new Managing Director of the Lagos State Advertising and Signage Agency (LASAA) with effect from 9th of December, 2019.

Docemo’s appointment was confirmed in a letter issued by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile said Docemo’s appointment followed a vacancy created by the expiration of tenure of the former Managing Director, on 13th September, 2019.

An industry expert, Docemo is an accomplished professional with over 12 years cognate experience in outdoor advertising, media, telecommunications and engineering sectors.

Prior to his appointment, Docemo was the CEO of Viadotech Limited, a foremost player in the Outdoor Advertising, Telecommunications and Engineering sectors in Nigeria.

He also worked at various times with Bell & Bell telecommunications Limited, Private Networks Nigeria Limited and Emotion Advertising Limited.

Adedamola Docemo is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, with a Postgraduate Diploma from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Osun State.

He is a member of the Project Management Institute as well as the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria – APCON.

Docemo’s appointment takes immediate effect.