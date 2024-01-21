Sanwo-Olu and the pursuit of a social market economy – (1), By Abiodun Komolafe

My discussion about the performance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu must be put in the context that I met him at Saint Andrew’s Anglican Church, Okepopo, Lagos; and that was in 2003, under the vicarship of the then Reverend Canon ‘Segun Ajayi. Meeting him, I remember Sanwo-Olu as a man with a good dose of human empathy. By the time I became a member of the Christian Progressive Association (CPA) of the Church later that year, he had already completed his tenure as its President. But I can confess that this man of many parts has a human touch, one who has a heart to give.

Sanwo-Olu is one purposeful, very accommodating and goals-delivered progressive thinker who, with ceaseless elegance and captivating conscience, understands that it’d only take a few minutes for bad leadership to destroy what a good leader has built with his sweat and blood. So, one is not surprised that this young energy has been a member of a progressive party, for he has been on ground. Since perfection doesn’t hide itself, that the once-little bird is now the eagle soaring so high does not come as a surprise.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done well as Governor of Lagos State. He has done a commendable job in bringing Lagos State to where it is at the moment. But, since he can’t do another term, he should look in the direction of building legacy trust. Now that the election is effectively over, one expects him to sit down, work and reciprocate the gesture of Lagosians as reflected in his re-election on March 18, 2023. Thankfully, the governor still has time on his side. He also has justice on his side; only that he needs more political will. Yes, it’s just three years and a few months to go. But then, this period is more than enough to carry out certain impactful revolutions in the state.

Talking specifics, successive governments in the state have concentrated too much on economic capital. As a progressive and social democrat, now is the time for Sanwo-Olu to focus on the more enduring social capital. After all, the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised in its manifesto to build a social market economy like Germany and the Scandinavian countries, which is good! Although there are competing demands, given the revenue base of Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu should focus more on the social status of inner cities while also upgrading the standard of public schools, Housing, Education and the Health Sectors.

In times like this, Nigerians remember how the Lagos Executive Development Board (LEDB) played a pivotal role in the creation of a new Lagos. Though it terminated with the consolidation of Lagos, its spirit of the development of both economic and social capital and the creation of a middle class should be sustained. In doing this, it’s important to state that great city states such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai have used the LEDB/Social Market Policy of Inclusiveness as the pathway to inclusiveness and sustainable development.

During the tenure of former Governor Babatunde Fasola in Lagos, there was a law criminalizing land-grabbing and allied disturbances by hoodlums, frighteningly known as ‘Omo Onile’. Not long after its passage, Ogun State Government followed suit by promulgating a similar law. This led to the menace of thuggery and land-grabbing almost disappearing from the scene. It is sad to note that they’re back, this time, with fetid tenacity. So, Sanwo-Olu must revisit this issue by vitalizing, even re-engineering extant laws so as to leave a better legacy in the state.

With the elections effectively behind us, is Lagos still a ‘no man’s land’?

Still on the ‘Monstrous cathedrals and hungry congregants’



I have read your article several times since it was published. I can never be tired of it because it really sent the message and was well-delivered. It was a good message by a good messenger. God bless you abundantly.



I have come to realize that whatever issue/issues you x-ray have always been impactful, unlike many commercial writers and paid writers who have commercialized their writings for peculiar benefits. You really hit the nail on the head as usual. You have made my day for me.

God bless you richly.

Gbenga Olarinoye,

Ilorin, Kwara State.

This is a timely wake-up call to the churches all over Nigeria and the world at large. We should stop brainwashing the congregants with manipulative sermons, when the pastor influences the congregants to empty their bank accounts in the name of church building, and/or other oppressive instruments, excluding himself from such so-called sacrificial giving, but eventually diverting same to personal exotic lifestyles, while the hungry and near-naked people are grudgingly enduring afflictions because of heavenly kingdom. This is unacceptable, and the Church should wake up! It’s not like this with the early Church, (Acts 4:34-35)

There’s a glory celestial and a glory terrestrial (1Cor.15:40). If the pastors are entitled to the glory terrestrial, the church members should also be allowed to have the same. Sermons are made for conscious souls. A hungry soul does not consciously understand sermons.

I think the same message should go to the Islamic clerics. But it seems as if you’re trying to avoid that path. Perhaps you’re afraid of its ‘manipulative blasphemy’ clauses.

Oppression in different quarters! The Sheikhs will be living large while their followers are sleeping hungry. Some people prefer sending hungry and homeless people to Mecca and Jerusalem to giving them real lifesavers.

May God have mercy on us in Nigeria!

Sam. O. Akinde

Lagos, Nigeria.

Nice one!

The question “why” is answered already. Religious gatherings, without exception, have turned to business ventures.

God’s money is not being spent on God’s children! They cajole us to obtain money in His name but end up spending it in their names.

We do not judge them, but we are humanly humiliated.

Kabiru Ayofe,

Ibadan, Oyo State.

Well stated. And it’s the truth.

Yemi Farohunbi,

Ibadan, Oyo State.

This is a very incisive and pungent intervention. I pray and hope our leaders across board would reflect on the message and not who the messenger is.

Today, most institutions established from funds significantly collected from paupers are not within the reach of the children of such masses.

50% of funds realized from harvests go to the Bishop here in the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, aside other collections such as for Cathedraticum, Vocations, etc.

The deceit is humongous and heart-breaking under the guise that we must embrace docility.

Today, we are all crucifying and vilifying the late T.B. Joshua but the waiting-game days for other General Overseers, Archbishops, Bishops, Sheikhs, Seers, Babalawos and Chief Imams are near the corner.

Thumbs up and enjoy your day in relish sir.

Adeola Otolorin,

Asese, Ogun State.

This analysis of the functions of our churches in Nigeria has spelt it all and it is all over. Looking at all your analysis so far read, it signifies that you are aware of what is going on around you. You have already showcased the aims and objectives of our self-centered religious leaders.

Looking critically into the religious leaders’ contributions, one discovers that they have absolutely nothing to offer to the poor. Imagine a religious leader having two Private Jets and his members are dying of hunger!

Visit our different hospitals and you’ll see many Gabriels, Deborahs, Dorcas and Josephs suffering due to lack of funds to offset their medical bills as well as procure needed medications. Only what our religious leaders know how to do best is tax church members for self-centered projects. Unfortunately, most of the schools established by these religious bodies are beyond the reach of those members who contributed money to build such schools.

Thanks.

Chief Joseph Olusola Fayemi

Dada Estate Baptist Church, Osogbo.

