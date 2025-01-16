Sanusi’s ‘shift in loyalty’ behind latest outburst against Tinubu’s reform, says FG -Read Emir’s words, But why?

By Danlami Nmodu

The Federal government has blamed “switch in loyalty” for the latest outburst against President Bola Tinubu’s reforms by Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Government’s reaction was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation and released in the early hours of Thursday.

Sanusi had reportedly lamented over the handling of reforms by the government but said he won’t help them.

However, the FG said, in part, in its reaction that, “It is deeply disappointing that reforms widely recognized as essential by global experts—including by Emir Sanusi II himself—are now being subtly condemned by him because of a shift in loyalty.”

The Federal government thus suggested that Sanusi’s outbursts may be in pursuit of his personal interest. The information minister said, “we acknowledge that Sanusi, and indeed any Nigerian, has the inalienable right to express an opinion either in the form of commendation or criticism on how the government is being run. However, we find it amusing that a leader, more so one from an institution that ennobles forthrightness, fairness, and justice would publicly admit to shuffling off saying the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism.”

FG’s statement signed by the Minister of Information is titled: “We Don’t Need Sanusi’s Stamp of Approval For our Laudable Policies”.It reads in full:

“The Federal Government notes the recent remarks by His Highness, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, regarding the economic reforms introduced under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, at a public event in Lagos. We note the emir’s acknowledgment of the noble initiatives which, he said, he could explain away but for his decision “not to help the government”.

“First, we acknowledge that Sanusi, and indeed any Nigerian, has the inalienable right to express an opinion either in the form of commendation or criticism on how the government is being run. However, we find it amusing that a leader, more so one from an institution that ennobles forthrightness, fairness, and justice would publicly admit to shuffling off saying the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism.

“It is pertinent to state that Nigeria is at a pivotal juncture where bold and decisive actions are necessary to tackle entrenched economic challenges. This administration has implemented transformative reforms not because they are easy, but because they are essential for securing Nigeria’s long-term stability and growth, as Emir Sanusi had consistently advocated.

“The temporary pains currently experienced from these inevitable decisions, as Sanusi himself acknowledged, are a “necessary consequence of decades of irresponsible economic management” more than anything else.

“These reforms are already delivering measurable progress. The unification of exchange rates has bolstered investor confidence, which has contributed to increased foreign reserves and strengthened Nigeria’s ability to shield itself from external economic shocks. The removal of the fuel subsidy has freed up significant resources, allowing for greater investment in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Projections from respected institutions, including the World Bank, show an upward trajectory in Nigeria’s GDP, signaling that our economy is firmly on the path to recovery. Additionally, by addressing inefficiencies, the country has reduced its debt service-to-revenue ratio, creating a more sustainable fiscal framework for future generations.

“It is deeply disappointing that reforms widely recognized as essential by global experts—including by Emir Sanusi II himself—are now being subtly condemned by him because of a shift in loyalty. His Highness, given his background in economics, has a unique responsibility to contribute constructively rather than undermine reforms aimed at collective progress because he feels estranged from his “friends” in government.

“We urge the Emir to rise above personal interests and partisan undertones and prioritize the greater good of Nigerians.

“Rebuilding Nigeria requires unity, focus, and sacrifice from all stakeholders. As a government, we urge esteemed leaders to refrain from rhetorics that undermine public trust. Instead, they owe it a duty to champion the collective goal of a prosperous Nigeria. This is a critical time for our country, what is needed is collaboration, not unnecessary distractions.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s mission is to lead Nigeria towards economic inclusivity, sustainability, and shared prosperity. The challenges we face demand courage and collective effort, not divisive narratives. This administration is open to constructive dialogue with all well-meaning stakeholders while remaining steadfast in putting the interests of Nigerians above all else.

“Let history record this moment as a turning point—when leaders and citizens alike, choose to prioritize the nation’s destiny over personal gain. Together, we will deliver on the promise of renewed hope and a better Nigeria for all.”

What Sanusi said: I won’t help this government

According to a story by National Record , the Emir stated this position of not helping Tinubu while speaking at an event on Wednesday, a video of which was posted by News Central on its X handle.

Sanusi, the report continued, in the video stated that although the economy was suffering as a result of poor management contributed by previous governments, President Tinubu’s government should explain its policies.

Sanusi said : “To be honest, I can stand here today and I can give a few points that are contrary, a few points that explain, perhaps, what we’re going through and how it was totally predictable, most of it, and maybe avoidable, but I’m not going to do that.

“I’ve chosen not to speak about the economy and the reforms, or to even explain anything, because if I explain, it would help this government, and I don’t want to help the government. I don’t want to help this government.

“You know, they’re my friends. If they don’t behave like friends, I don’t behave like a friend. So I watch them being stewed, and they don’t even have people with credibility who can come and explain what they’re doing. But I’m not going to help. I started out helping, but I’m not going to help. I’m not going to discuss it.

“Let them come and explain to Nigerians why the policies that have been pursued have been pursued. And meanwhile, I’m watching a very nice movie with popcorn in my hands. I’m watching them stew.“But I will say one thing. What we’re going through today is at least in part, not totally, at least in part, a necessary consequence of decades of irresponsible economic management.”

But Why Tinubu’s repeated falling out with associates?

News Diary Online reports that the sudden down turn in the relationship between Tinubu and his associates is strange.There are many more yet-to- be blown open cases, News Diary Online has been told.

In a related development, News Diary Online was aware that Sanusi, and Najatu Muhammad, Kano-based politician, worked tirelessly behind the scenes to guide Tinubu’s preparations for his last presidential race. Discussions were held in London and France. Naja who was in fact, pictured in a photo up in London later fell out along the line in a widely reported case as she switched support to Atiku Abubakar. Sanusi seemed to have remained behind the scenes with his support for Tinubu. Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, whom is a bosom friend and associate of Sanusi continued with his massive support for Tinubu. El-Rufai later seemed used and dumped.

The latest outburst by Sanusi may be a serious indication of broken political bridges.It may be a further sign that new political alignments are under way. Why Tinubu keeps falling out with his insider allies remains a puzzle.